Sanju Samson Wants to Leave Rajasthan Royals Ahead of IPL 2026: Report

In a potentially seismic development ahead of the IPL 2026 season, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has expressed his desire to part ways with the franchise, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo
Samson reportedly informed the Royals management of his intentions soon after the conclusion of IPL 2025.
While no final decision has been made, ESPNcricinfo reports that the Royals are yet to provide a definitive response to Samson’s request.
The option of convincing him to stay remains on the table, with franchise owner Manoj Badale and head coach Rahul Dravid expected to take the final call in the coming months. Badale declined to comment on the matter when approached.
Should RR agree to release Samson, the franchise has two options: trade him to another team—via player swap or cash deal—or release him into the auction pool. Under the current IPL contract structure, the final say rests with the franchise.
Samson, 30, has been a pivotal figure at Rajasthan Royals for nearly a decade. He first represented the franchise between 2013 and 2015, before a two-season stint at Delhi Daredevils. He returned to Jaipur in 2018 and was appointed captain in 2021.
Under his leadership, the Royals reached the IPL final in 2022—their first since their title-winning campaign in 2008. That season also saw Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal win the Orange and Purple Caps respectively.
However, fortunes have dwindled since then. Buttler and Chahal were both released ahead of the 2025 mega auction, and Rajasthan endured a poor campaign this year, finishing ninth with just four wins. Samson, too, missed five of RR’s 14 matches due to a side strain, with Riyan Parag stepping in as stand-in skipper.
Despite the injury setback, Samson remained one of RR’s key retained players ahead of the last mega auction, commanding a salary of INR 18 crore (approx. $2.14 million at the time). The Royals also retained Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma and Shimron Hetmyer
As per ESPNcricinfo, Samson is currently undergoing a routine training programme at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The programme is part of a schedule designed for a group of players shortlisted by national selectors.
He is expected to feature in India’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, starting in the UAE on September 9. In the lead-up to that, Samson will also play a few games in the Kerala Cricket League, where he was picked by Kochi Blue Tigers for a record INR 26.8 lakh—the highest bid in the tournament’s history.
With the IPL's retention deadline set for November, Rajasthan Royals have about two months to decide whether they will let go of one of their longest-serving stars—or find a way to keep him in pink.