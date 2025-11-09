RR Push For Jadeja-Brevis Swap With CSK For Sanju Samson Ahead Of IPL 2026 - Report

CSK to reportedly trade Ravindra Jadeja for Sanju Samson
Rajasthan Royals’ Dewald Brevis demand reportedly rejected by CSK
Major squad revamp ahead of IPL 2026
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are reportedly set to make a big change ahead of IPL 2026, agreeing to trade Ravindra Jadeja to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in exchange for Sanju Samson. The deal, still in negotiation, is seen as a strategic move by CSK to strengthen their wicket-keeping and batting options, while RR get a proven all-rounder in Jadeja.
The discussions, however, have not been entirely smooth. Rajasthan Royals reportedly wanted CSK to include young South African sensation Dewald Brevis along with Jadeja, but CSK have firmly rejected that demand, emphasizing that Brevis is part of their long-term plans. Fans and analysts are now watching closely as both sides work to finalize the swap.
Reinventing CSK’s Core for IPL 2026
CSK’s pursuit of Sanju Samson signals a shift in strategy. After a disappointing IPL 2025, where they finished at the bottom of the table, the franchise is clearly aiming for a rebuild. Adding a dynamic keeper-batter like Samson would give them both flexibility and experience, while letting go of Jadeja shows CSK’s willingness to make tough choices to evolve the team.
For Rajasthan Royals, the priority is clear: secure Samson without losing too much value. Their insistence on including Brevis stems from his breakout performances and potential as a long-term asset. CSK’s refusal to let go of Brevis highlights how highly they rate his future role.
MS Dhoni to Play In IPL 2026
CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed that MS Dhoni will be part of the Chennai Super Kings squad for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. "MS has confirmed he will be available for the next season," Viswanathan told Cricbuzz.
Dhoni has also been actively involved in the team’s retention and trade discussions, with a key meeting scheduled next week involving Viswanathan, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, and coach Stephen Fleming as they prepare for the November 15 retention deadline.