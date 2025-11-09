RR Push For Jadeja-Brevis Swap With CSK For Sanju Samson Ahead Of IPL 2026 - Report

Commentator Ravi Shastri and captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni (left) and Sanju Samson at the toss before the Indian Premier League 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on May 20, 2025. | Photo: AP

Commentator Ravi Shastri and captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni (left) and Sanju Samson at the toss before the Indian Premier League 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on May 20, 2025. | Photo: AP