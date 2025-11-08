MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirms MS Dhoni will play IPL 2026, ending retirement rumours. The franchise also reopens trade talks with Rajasthan Royals for wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson ahead of the auction

Updated on:
MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan
Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni hits a boundary during their Indian Premier League 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on April 19. Photo: AP
  • MS Dhoni confirmed to play IPL 2026 for Chennai Super Kings

  • CSK see Dhoni’s return as key after a poor 2025 season

  • CSK reopen trade talks with Rajasthan Royals for Sanju Samson

The five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have finally put to rest long–running retirement speculation around their iconic leader Mahendra Singh Dhoni. For fans of the yellow brigade, this is a welcome reassurance.

In a statement, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that Dhoni will indeed be available to play in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. "MS has told us that he will be available for the next season," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Dhoni’s Continuation and What It Means For CSK

With Dhoni committed for one more season, CSK enter the 2026 campaign with experience firmly in their corner. Dhoni has been involved in the team's retention and trade discussions, with a meeting scheduled next week among key members including Viswanathan, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and coach Stephen Fleming ahead of the November 15 retention deadline.

Given the team endured a difficult 2025 season, finishing at the bottom of the table, having Dhoni back offers not just hope but a stabilising factor ahead of what is expected to be a pivotal off-season.

Sanju Samson’s Potential Move to CSK

Meanwhile, transfer rumours swirl around Sanju Samson. The wicket-keeper batter, currently with Rajasthan Royals, is reportedly seeking an exit ahead of IPL 2026, and CSK have reportedly re-entered the fray for a high-profile trade.

According to sources, the Royals are demanding a top CSK player in exchange, names like Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube or current captain Ruturaj Gaikwad have been floated. For CSK, parting with a core member would be a difficult decision, but management appears willing to explore the option if it means landing Samson.

The timing of this is notable. With the retention deadline looming on November 15 and the auction scheduled soon after, CSK may be looking to bolster their middle order and wicket-keeper options for the next season while complementing Dhoni’s return.

With PTI Inputs...

