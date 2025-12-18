EFL Cup 2025-26: Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Ease Past Brentford To Book Semi-Finale Ticket

At the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City secured an easy 2-0 win over Brentford. Pep Guardiola utilized his squad, handing starts to several young talents. Frenchman Rayan Cherki opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with a composed finish, settling any early nerves. Brentford struggled to find their rhythm without key players, and City doubled their advantage in the 67th minute through Savinho, who capitalized on a defensive lapse. The "Sky Blues" controlled the remainder of the match with their signature possession game, cruising into the final four for the first time since 2021.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Manchester City vs Brentford EFL Cup Soccer-Rico Lewis
Manchester City's Rico Lewis shakes hands with Manchester City's Charlie Gray after the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
1/10
Manchester City vs Brentford EFL Cup Soccer-Brentfords players
Brentford's players applaud fans after the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/10
Manchester City vs Brentford EFL Cup Soccer-Pep Guardiola
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola and players applaud fans after the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/10
Manchester City vs Brentford EFL Cup Soccer-Pep Guardiola
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola speaks to the referees after the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/10
Manchester City vs Brentford EFL Cup Soccer-Phil Foden
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola substitutes Manchester City's Phil Foden with Manchester City's Charlie Gray, left, during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/10
Manchester City vs Brentford EFL Cup Soccer-Matheus Nunes
Manchester City's Matheus Nunes, left, challenges for the ball with Brentford's Kevin Schade during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/10
Manchester City vs Brentford EFL Cup Soccer-
Rain falls during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/10
Manchester City vs Brentford EFL Cup Soccer-Bernardo Silva
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva gestures as he comes on the pitch during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/10
Manchester City vs Brentford EFL Cup Soccer-Divine Mukasa
Manchester City's Divine Mukasa, right, challenges for the ball with Brentford's Nathan Collins during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/10
Manchester City vs Brentford EFL Cup Soccer-Rayan Cherki
Manchester City's Rayan Cherki scores his side's first goal during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/10
Manchester City vs Brentford EFL Cup Soccer-Phil Foden
Manchester City's Phil Foden during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Tom Latham-Devon Conway Register Record Opening Stand - Stats

  2. India Vs South Africa 4th T20I: BCCI Scheduling Comes Under Scanner After Match Called Off Due To Dense Smog In Lucknow

  3. Bangladesh Cricket Board Postpones BPL Opening Ceremony Over Security Reasons - Report

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. IPL 2026 Auction Review: Five Key Talking Points, Best And Worst Business

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  2. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  3. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  5. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  2. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  3. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  4. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  5. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Insurance Bill: Beyond the Surface Rhetoric

  2. 100 Years Of India's Trade Union Movement: History, Politics And The Future

  3. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

  4. Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

  5. Congress Protests Outside BJP Offices Across Country After National Herald Order

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. Israel Advances Plan To Build 9000 New Housing Units In An Illegal Settlement

  3. Trump Orders Complete Blockade Of Sanctioned Oil Tankers Linked To Venezuela

  4. EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks With Israel PM Netanyahu On Deepening Bilateral Ties

  5. Bondi Beach Terror Suspect Was Hyderabad Native With Indian Passport

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm