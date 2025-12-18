EFL Cup 2025-26: Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Ease Past Brentford To Book Semi-Finale Ticket
At the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City secured an easy 2-0 win over Brentford. Pep Guardiola utilized his squad, handing starts to several young talents. Frenchman Rayan Cherki opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with a composed finish, settling any early nerves. Brentford struggled to find their rhythm without key players, and City doubled their advantage in the 67th minute through Savinho, who capitalized on a defensive lapse. The "Sky Blues" controlled the remainder of the match with their signature possession game, cruising into the final four for the first time since 2021.
