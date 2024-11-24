Cricket

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Ravichandran Ashwin Back 'Home' With Chennai Super Kings At INR 9.75 Crore

Ravichandran Ashwin was previously with Rajasthan Royals and has represented Chennai Super Kings for seven straight seasons, starting from the inaugural IPL edition in 2009

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
File photo of Ravichandran Ashwin and MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings
File photo of Ravichandran Ashwin and MS Dhoni, while playing together for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. Photo: BCCI
info_icon

It was a homecoming for ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, as he was sold to his native city franchise Chennai Super Kings for INR 9.75 crore at the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction in Jeddah on Sunday (November 24, 2024). (Live Auction Updates | More Cricket News)

Ashwin was previously with Rajasthan Royals and has represented CSK for seven straight seasons, starting from the inaugural edition in 2009. Overall, he has played 212 matches in the cash-rich league and picked up 180 wickets at an economy rate of 7.12 and average of 29.82. He has also scored 800 runs at an average of 13.33 and strike rate of 118.51.

Ashwin will join New Zealand players Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway, who have also been bought by CSK at the mega auction, apart from the five retained players Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana and MS Dhoni.

A total of 577 players are in the auction pool to be bid for over the course of Sunday and Monday, with 84 cricketers up for grabs across 12 sets on the opening day. But not all 577 will at first be part of the action, as many will go through the accelerated auction process. The full list of players up for bidding includes 366 Indian and 208 overseas players. The 10 franchises have 204 slots to fill, including 70 reserved for international players.

The IPL 2025 mega auction is being televised on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It is being streamed live on JioCinema app and website in the country.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025 Auction LIVE Updates, Day 1: Maxwell Sold To PBKS At 4.20 Cr; Venkatesh Goes To KKR For INR 23.75 Crores
  2. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Pips Shreyas Iyer To Become Costliest-Ever Player At INR 27 Crore
  3. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: KL Rahul Sold To Delhi Capitals For INR 14 Crore
  4. ZIM Vs PAK, 1st ODI LIVE Score: Rain Stops Play; Pakistan Tottering In Pursuit Of 206-Run Target
  5. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Registers His Seventh Test Hundred In Australia, Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar
Football News
  1. Punjab FC 1-2 NorthEast United Highlights, Indian Super League: Highlanders Beat Shers In Delhi
  2. Diego Simeone Reflects On 700th Game In Charge As Atletico Madrid Edge Deportivo Alaves 2-1
  3. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
  4. Man City Transfer Update: Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri Keeps Door Ajar For Potential Real Madrid Move In Future
  5. Arsenal Injury News: Concerned Mikel Arteta Provides Ben White Update
Tennis News
  1. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
  3. Andy Murray To Join Old Rival Novak Djokovic As Coach For 2025 Australian Open
  4. Netherlands Defeat Germany To Secure Maiden Davis Cup Final Spot
  5. Three Nigerian Players Suspended And Fined For Violating Match-Fixing Rules
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. November 24 News Wrap: Violence In Sambhal, Jharkhand Govt Formation And More
  2. Jharkhand: Hemant Soren Resigns, To Take Oath For Second Consecutive Term On Nov 28
  3. Three Killed In Clashes Over Sambhal Mosque Survey—What’s The Dispute?
  4. Day In Pics: November 24, 2024
  5. Delhi: Main Accused In Cop Stabbing Case Shot Dead In Encounter; Other 2 Arrested
Entertainment News
  1. The Way Home: Subodh Gupta's Art Loops In Memory, Longing, And Regret
  2. Sharda Sinha: The Voice Of Bihar
  3. Naga Chaitanya Announces New Film NC24 
  4. I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 1: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Has A Slow Start
  5. Cousins In Resilience: Laal Singh Chaddha, Amar Singh Chamkila And Their Songs Of History
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. November 24 News Wrap: Violence In Sambhal, Jharkhand Govt Formation And More
  2. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Airstrikes Kill 20 In Beirut, Over 80 In Gaza | Top Points
  3. Putin Bans Adoption Of Russian Children By Citizens Of Countries Allowing Gender Transition
  4. India Rejects USD 300 Billion Climate Deal For Global South At COP29
  5. West Asia Updates: Israel Bombards Beirut Suburbs, 19 Killed In Gaza
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Full List Of Winners Party-Wise
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Why Jairam Mahato Couldn’t Make A Dent
  3. Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Who All Are Winning | Full List
  4. Manipur: Mobile Internet Clampdown Extended For Two More Days
  5. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins Big In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP | Full List
  6. Assembly Election Result 2024: After Lok Sabha Loss, BJP Wins Strong In UP By-Polls
  7. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 23, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign