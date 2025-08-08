Trump Interrupts And Yells At Netanyahu Over Starvation In Gaza

According to the senior U.S. official, two former U.S. officials, and the Western official who was briefed on the discussion, Netanyahu told Trump over the phone that the widespread famine in Gaza was a fabrication by Hamas and was not true. They claimed that Trump yelled at Netanyahu after interrupting him, claiming that his advisers had provided him with evidence showing that children there were starving and that he did not want to hear that the starvation was a hoax.