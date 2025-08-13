Soldier Killed In LoC Gunfight During Pakistan-Backed Infiltration Attempt In Uri

Army says infiltration bid on August 12 had firing support from Pakistan forces; incident follows weeks of hostile statements from Islamabad.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Uri firefight, Soldier Killed in LoC, Soldier killed in Uri, Jammu Kashmir latest news
The group of intruders reportedly received firing support from Pakistan Army positions, a tactic often linked to Pakistan’s Border Action Teams. Photo: File photo; Representational Image
  • An Indian soldier was killed in a Pakistan-backed infiltration attempt along the LoC in Uri on August 12.

  • It is the first major provocation since Operation Sindoor and the post-Pahalgam attack ceasefire.

  • Tensions rose after Pakistan Army Chief threatened to “take down half the world,” drawing India’s condemnation.

An Indian soldier was killed during a firefight near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector late on August 12, after a Pakistan-backed infiltration attempt turned into a gun battle between the two sides.

Army sources said the infiltration was not a routine incident. The group of intruders reportedly received firing support from Pakistan Army positions, a tactic often linked to Pakistan’s Border Action Teams.

Indian troops retaliated, triggering an exchange of fire in which one soldier was injured and later died. The Army said the infiltration attempt was foiled, but the intruders took advantage of bad weather to retreat across the LoC. An official statement from the Army is awaited.

Tensions have been heightened by recent statements from Pakistan’s leadership. Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, speaking in the United States, reportedly threatened to “take down half the world” if Pakistan faced an existential threat in a future war with India.

India dismissed the remarks, with the Ministry of External Affairs in a post on X stated that “nuclear sabre-rattling” is Pakistan’s “stock-in-trade”. The statement added, “The international community can draw its own conclusions on the irresponsibility inherent in such remarks, which also reinforces the well-held doubts about the integrity of nuclear command and control in a state where the military is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups.”

The ministry further said, “India has already made it clear that it will not give in to nuclear blackmail and will continue to take all necessary steps to safeguard its national security.”

This is the first major incident on the LoC since the uneasy calm following Operation Sindoor, India’s counterstrike after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed. In the aftermath, India carried out targeted airstrikes inside Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, while Pakistan launched drone attacks along India’s western border. The two countries had agreed to a ceasefire after Islamabad reached out to New Delhi.

