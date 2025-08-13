National

Day In Pics: August 13, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 13, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Full dress rehearsal for Independence Day
Full dress rehearsal for Independence Day | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

School students during full-dress rehearsal for 79th Independence Day celebrations, at the Red Fort complex in New Delhi.

2/16
Weather: Rain in Guwahati
Weather: Rain in Guwahati | Photo: PTI

A rickshaw pullers wade through a waterlogged road after rainfall, in Guwahati.

3/16
Fidel Castro Centenary Football Cup
Fidel Castro Centenary Football Cup | Photo: PTI

Former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia during an exhibition match between Solidarity Committee XI and Ambassadors XI at the Fidel Castro Centenary Football Cup, in New Delhi.

4/16
Monsoon session of UP Assembly
Monsoon session of UP Assembly | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Samajwadi Party leaders stage a protest during the Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, in Lucknow.

5/16
Janmashtami celebration at school
Janmashtami celebration at school | Photo: PTI

A student dressed as Lord Krishna at a school function ahead of Janmashtami festival, in Agartala.

6/16
Tejashwi Yadav addresses media
Tejashwi Yadav addresses media | Photo: PTI

LoP in the Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna.

7/16
Full dress rehearsal for Independence Day
Full dress rehearsal for Independence Day | Photo: PTI

Artists perform during full dress rehearsal for 79th Independence Day celebration, in Gurugram.

8/16
Tiranga Yatra in Varanasi
Tiranga Yatra in Varanasi | Photo: PTI

People take part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' amid rainfall, ahead of Independence Day, in Varanasi.

9/16
Accident in Rajasthans Dausa
Accident in Rajasthan's Dausa | Photo: PTI

Wreckage of a vehicle being taken away after a pickup van allegedly crashed into a parked truck, in Rajasthan's Dausa district. At least 11 people were killed, including seven children, and eight suffered injuries in the accident, according to officials.

10/16
Full dress rehearsal for Independence Day
Full dress rehearsal for Independence Day | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Indian Navy and Air Force personnel march during full dress rehearsal for 79th Independence Day celebrations, at the Red Fort complex in New Delhi.

11/16
Amit Shah hoists National Flag
Amit Shah hoists National Flag | Photo: HM’s office via PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with his wife Sonal Shah hoists the tricolour as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of Independence Day celebrations, at his residence in New Delhi.

12/16
Singapores Ministerial delegation arrives
Singapore's Ministerial delegation arrives | Photo: @MEAIndia on X via PTI

Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, second from left, upon his arrival for the 3rd India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), in New Delhi.

13/16
Suresh Raina appears before ED
Suresh Raina appears before ED | Photo: PTI

Former cricketer Suresh Raina arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in an alleged illegal betting app-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi.

14/16
Delhi: Road cave in
Delhi: Road cave in | Photo: PTI

A man stands near a caved-in portion of a road, at Trilokpuri area, in New Delhi.

15/16
Preparations for Independence Day
Preparations for Independence Day | Photo: PTI

Women prepare the tricolour ahead of Independence Day celebrations, at a workshop in Nadia, West Bengal.

16/16
Stray dogs issue in Delhi-NCR
Stray dogs issue in Delhi-NCR | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

A volunteer with dogs at the Shivalay Animal Wellness Centre, an animals' treatment and rehabilitation facility of House of Stray Animals, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The Supreme Court has directed authorities to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR localities and put them in shelters.

