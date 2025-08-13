Day In Pics: August 13, 2025

School students during full-dress rehearsal for 79th Independence Day celebrations, at the Red Fort complex in New Delhi.
A rickshaw pullers wade through a waterlogged road after rainfall, in Guwahati.
Former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia during an exhibition match between Solidarity Committee XI and Ambassadors XI at the Fidel Castro Centenary Football Cup, in New Delhi.
Samajwadi Party leaders stage a protest during the Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, in Lucknow.
A student dressed as Lord Krishna at a school function ahead of Janmashtami festival, in Agartala.
LoP in the Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna.
Artists perform during full dress rehearsal for 79th Independence Day celebration, in Gurugram.
People take part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' amid rainfall, ahead of Independence Day, in Varanasi.
Wreckage of a vehicle being taken away after a pickup van allegedly crashed into a parked truck, in Rajasthan's Dausa district. At least 11 people were killed, including seven children, and eight suffered injuries in the accident, according to officials.
Indian Navy and Air Force personnel march during full dress rehearsal for 79th Independence Day celebrations, at the Red Fort complex in New Delhi.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with his wife Sonal Shah hoists the tricolour as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of Independence Day celebrations, at his residence in New Delhi.
Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, second from left, upon his arrival for the 3rd India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), in New Delhi.
Former cricketer Suresh Raina arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in an alleged illegal betting app-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi.
A man stands near a caved-in portion of a road, at Trilokpuri area, in New Delhi.
Women prepare the tricolour ahead of Independence Day celebrations, at a workshop in Nadia, West Bengal.
A volunteer with dogs at the Shivalay Animal Wellness Centre, an animals' treatment and rehabilitation facility of House of Stray Animals, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The Supreme Court has directed authorities to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR localities and put them in shelters.