Tariffs On India Over Russian Oil Imports 'Big Blow' To Moscow: Trump Ahead Of Alaska Talks

Earlier this month, the Trump administration imposed a total of 50 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India, citing purchases of Russian oil, which India strongly condemned, calling it "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable."

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jheelum Basu
Updated on:
Updated on:
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump Photo: AP
  • US President Donald Trump claimed that US tariffs on India for buying Russian oil have delivered a "big blow" to Moscow’s economy.

  • Earlier this month, the Trump administration imposed a total 50 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India, citing purchases of Russian oil.

  • Trump's comments came days ahead of his scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska.

With just a few days left for his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15, US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that US tariffs on India for buying Russian oil have delivered a "big blow" to Moscow’s economy, calling New Delhi one of Russia’s "largest or second-largest oil buyers."

Earlier this month, the Trump administration imposed a total of 50 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India, citing purchases of Russian oil, which India strongly condemned, calling it "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable."

Speaking at a White House press conference, Trump said Russia’s economy was "not doing well" and had been "very well disturbed" by the combined effect of American trade duties and global pressures.

"I think Russia has to get back into building their country. It’s a massive country... They have tremendous potential in Russia to do well," he said.

Donald Trump imposes an additional 25 per cent tariff on India - AP
Trump's Armtwist: Tariff On India Raised To 50 Per Cent Over Russian Oil

BY Outlook News Desk

The president pointed directly to India’s energy purchases from Russia as a pressure point.

"Doesn't help when the President of the United States tells their largest or second-largest oil buyer that we're putting a 50% tariff on you if you buy oil from Russia. That was a big blow," Trump said, in an apparent reference to India.

"They’re not doing well right now because it’s been very well disturbed by this," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

Trump Imposes 50 Per Cent Tariff on Indian Exports - AP/Ben Curtis
Trump’s 50 Per Cent Tariff: What Are Voices In Indian Politics Saying?

BY Outlook News Desk

Trump's Tariff Threats To India Over Russian Oil Purchase

Signing a fresh executive order on July 31, US President Donald Trump announced that all goods imported from India will be subjected to a 25 per cent tariff, taking effect on 1 August 2025. In addition, he stated that India will incur an unspecified penalty, citing New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian military equipment and energy supplies, a decision he framed as supporting Russia amidst the Ukraine conflict.

Although Trump described India as a “friend”, he criticised the country for having “among the highest tariffs in the world” and “the most strenuous and obnoxious non‑monetary trade barriers of any country”, which he argued have hindered U.S.–India commerce over the years.

A week later, Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, taking the total to 50 per cent.

Answering the question why India was singled out for penalties for doing business with Russia, he told reporters, "It’s only been eight hours. So, let's see what happens," Trump told reporters when asked why India was being singled out while countries like China also continue to buy Russian oil. "You’re going to see a lot more. You’re going to see so many secondary sanctions."

US President Donald Trump (R) with PM Modi (R) - AP
Trump Tariffs Force India To Hedge Its Bets

BY Seema Guha

Trump-Putin Meeting In Alaska

Earlier this month, Trump said that he would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska to negotiate a ceasefire in the Ukraine war. Moscow confirmed his announcement and called the location “quite logical”. 

Trump announced on his TRUTH Social media platform, stating, "The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska.”

Addressing reporters in the White House, Trump asserted that "There'll be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both,” Reuters reported. He did not provide any further details. This will be the first meeting between both the leaders since Trump returned to the White House. 

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said "The presidents themselves will undoubtedly focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis”.

