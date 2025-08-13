IPL 2026: LSG To Part Ways With Zaheer Khan, New Mentor To Get ‘Bigger Role’ Next Season – Report

Lucknow Super Giants will part ways with mentor Zaheer Khan ahead of IPL 2026
LSG's new mentor will have a bigger role in the next Indian Premier League season
LSG hired Bharat Arun as the new bowling coach
Indian Premier League (IPL) side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to part ways with mentor Zaheer Khan upon the expiry of his one-year contract ahead of IPL 2026, a media report from the Times of India revealed. The same report also indicated that the new mentor who will replace Khan will be given a “bigger role” during the next season.
As per the TOI report, LSG sources said, “LSG is set to part ways with Zaheer Khan, and the new mentor will be given a bigger role to monitor RPSG Group’s other franchises.”
The media report further added that LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka will also imminently add a Director of Cricket to the side. The person will be responsible for overseeing the year-round development of the entire LSG group, including sister franchises such as Durban’s Super Giants in SA20 and Manchester Originals in The Hundred.
The non-renewal of Zaheer Khan’s contract will be no surprise for LSG fans, as the side had a disappointing campaign under his mentorship in IPL 2025. LSG missed out on the playoffs, finishing seventh with just six wins from 14 matches.
The former Indian pacer had joined the Lucknow-based franchise after IPL 2023 as the bowling coach, replacing the outgoing Morne Morkel. Now without a club, Khan will likely be selected by another team ahead of IPL 2026.
LSG Hire New Bowling Coach
Lucknow Super Giants have also hired a new bowling coach ahead of IPL 2026, with former Indian Test bowler Bharat Arun joining. “Arun’s role is also extensive as he will be given an extra responsibility for scouting and working on their young quicks for Durban’s Super Giants and, from next year, with the Manchester Originals as well,” the TOI report said.
Arun will join the bowling department of LSG, led by head coach Justin Langer. “It's an honour to join the Lucknow Super Giants,” Arun said in a statement. “There is a clear intent to invest in young Indian talent and build a long-term legacy.”