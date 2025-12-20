India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch

India women face Sri Lanka women in first match of the five-match T20I series on December 21
The match will take place at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam
Check out live streaming details for the match
India Women and Sri Lanka Women are set to kick off their five-match T20I series in Visakhapatnam with the first game on Sunday, December 21 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. For India, this series marks the first T20 assignment at home after their historic Women’s ODI World Cup triumph in November, and expectations are high as they look to continue their momentum in the shortest format.
The Indian lineup blends experienced campaigners like Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur with exciting new talent, creating plenty of depth in both batting and bowling departments.
Sri Lanka Women arrive in India eager to reset after a challenging ODI World Cup campaign. Led by Chamari Athapaththu, the visitors have the ability to surprise on their day, especially if their batting clicks and early breakthroughs come from the bowling unit.
In terms of head-to-head T20I history, India Women hold a commanding edge over Sri Lanka Women. In their past encounters, India have won the majority of matches, triumphing in 20 out of 26 T20Is played between the two sides. Sri Lanka have managed only five victories, with one match ending with no result.
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I: Live Streaming
When and where is India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women 1st T20I?
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women 1st T20I will be played on December 21, Friday at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
Where to watch India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women 1st T20I?
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I will be available to watch on the Star Sports network.
The first T20I between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will be streamed live on the JioHotstar application and website.
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I: Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma.
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c) , Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika De Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Shashini Gimhani, Nimesha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi, Rashmika Sewwandi, Malki Madara.