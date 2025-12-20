India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch

India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I: Check out the preview and live streaming details for the IND-W v SL-W 1st T20I taking place at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam

D
Deepak Joshi
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming, 1st T20I
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India women face Sri Lanka women in first match of the five-match T20I series on December 21

  • The match will take place at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam

  • Check out live streaming details for the match

India Women and Sri Lanka Women are set to kick off their five-match T20I series in Visakhapatnam with the first game on Sunday, December 21 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. For India, this series marks the first T20 assignment at home after their historic Women’s ODI World Cup triumph in November, and expectations are high as they look to continue their momentum in the shortest format.

The Indian lineup blends experienced campaigners like Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur with exciting new talent, creating plenty of depth in both batting and bowling departments.

Sri Lanka Women arrive in India eager to reset after a challenging ODI World Cup campaign. Led by Chamari Athapaththu, the visitors have the ability to surprise on their day, especially if their batting clicks and early breakthroughs come from the bowling unit.

In terms of head-to-head T20I history, India Women hold a commanding edge over Sri Lanka Women. In their past encounters, India have won the majority of matches, triumphing in 20 out of 26 T20Is played between the two sides. Sri Lanka have managed only five victories, with one match ending with no result.

Related Content
Related Content

India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I: Live Streaming

When and where is India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women 1st T20I?

India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women 1st T20I will be played on December 21, Friday at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Where to watch India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women 1st T20I?

India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I will be available to watch on the Star Sports network.

The first T20I between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will be streamed live on the JioHotstar application and website.

India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I: Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c) , Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika De Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Shashini Gimhani, Nimesha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi, Rashmika Sewwandi, Malki Madara.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad For T20 World Cup: Big Talking Points From Ajit Agarkar And Co's Selection Calls

  2. Why Was Shubman Gill Dropped From India's T20 World Cup Squad? Ajit Agarkar, Suryakumar Yadav Explain

  3. India Vs Pakistan, U-19 Asia Cup Final: Dubai Weather Forecast, ICC Academy Ground Pitch Report

  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mohammed Shami To Lead Bengal Squad Amid National Team Exile

  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Set For Opener; Kohli, Pant Eye Limited Appearances

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  3. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  4. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. To Men Who Write Women Off

  2. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  3. Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

  4. Rajdhani Express Hits Elephant Herd in Assam, 8 Killed

  5. From Buses To Streets: Kerala’s Quiet Revolt After The Dileep Verdict

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

  2. Saudi Arabia, Dubai Deport Thousands Of Pakistani Nationals Over Begging

  3. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

  4. Who Was Sharif Osman Hadi And Why Has His Death Sparked Protests In Dhaka?

  5. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm