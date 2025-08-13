PSG's Ousmane Dembele passes the ball during a training session in Udine ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.
PSG's Joao Neves tries to control a ball during a training session in Udine ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.
PSG's Achraf Hakimi kicks the ball during a training session in Udine ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.
PSG's Nuno Mendes, right, challenges for the ball with PSG's Ibrahim Mbaye during a training session in Udine ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.
PSG's Vitinha takes a shot during a training session in Udine ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.
PSG's players attend a training session in Udine ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.
PSG's coach Luis Enrique stands on the pitch during a training session in Udine ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.
Tottenham's Archie Gray controls the ball during a training session in Udine ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.
Tottenham's Mohammed Kudus controls the ball during a training session in Udine ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.
Tottenham's Richarlison heads the ball during a training session in Udine ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.
Tottenham's Mathys Tel warms up during a training session in Udine ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.
Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur pauses during a training session in Udine ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.
Tottenham's players attend a training session in Udine ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.
Tottenham's coach Thomas Frank walks on the pitch during a training session in Udine ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.