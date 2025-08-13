Jammu & Kashmir: Militancy Victims To Get Fresh Help With Job Offers

Shahid Shabir, 22, was in Delhi, working in the supplies department of a garment manufacturing company, when his relatives informed him that his grandmother had fallen ill and that he should return immediately to Kashmir. He said that he flew home in March 2022 and was astonished to know that his father, Shabir Ahmad Mir, a sarpanch in South Kashmir’s Kulgam, had been shot dead by militants. Shabir was fired upon from close range in the evening hours and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. He had chosen to stay back in his home district, Kulgam, after a developmental meeting instead of returning to a high-security facility in Rajbagh, meant for people who face militant threats. It was this decision that, Shahid said, cost his father his life. Later, a militant from his home, Odura, who killed his father along with two of his associates, was arrested and remains in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).