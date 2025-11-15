J&K Leaders Mourn Nowgam Police Station Blast That Killed 9, Injured 32

Calls for accountability and swift probe intensify as top political figures express grief over the tragic accidental explosion.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nowgam blast
Family members and relatives of Mohammad Shafi Parry, who was killed in a blast at the Nowgam police station, raise slogans as they protest demanding handover of his mortal remains, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Political leaders across Jammu and Kashmir, including LG Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah, expressed deep sorrow over the Nowgam police station blast.

  • Sinha ordered an immediate probe and cancelled a scheduled security meeting, with plans to visit Srinagar to review the situation.

  • The explosion occurred while officials handled a large cache of seized explosives, killing nine and injuring 32 personnel and civilians.

Political figures in Jammu and Kashmir expressed their sadness over the accidental explosion at the Nowgam police station in Srinagar, which resulted in nine fatalities and thirty-two injuries.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha lamented the deaths and requested an investigation into the incident's cause.

"Deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to extremely tragic accidental blast at Nowgam police station in Srinagar. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

Due to the tragedy, Sinha, who was supposed to head a security review meeting in Jammu in the morning, cancelled it, according to government sources.

They claimed he would probably travel to Srinagar shortly to assess the situation.

Omar Abdullah, the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, expressed sorrow over the event in a post on his official X handle.

"The chief minister has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic accidental explosion at Nowgam police station, which claimed precious lives and left several personnel injured," read the post.

Related Content
Related Content

Abdullah also extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of all those injured.

Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said she is deeply anguished by the tragedy.

"This heartbreaking incident lays bare the risks and difficult conditions under which our police personnel serve to keep the rest of us safe. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for strength and swift recovery for the injured," Mehbooba posted on X.

People's Conference president Sajad Lone called the incident heartbreaking.

"The accidental blast at the Nowgam police station is heartbreaking. Heartfelt condolences to families of those who lost their lives. In this distressing moment, may they muster the courage to bear this loss," Lone said.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) president Ghulam Nabi Azad also mourned the deaths.

"Deeply pained by the tragic blast at Nowgam police station, Srinagar, while handling recovered explosive material, which claimed 9 lives and injured many. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured," he said on X.

When authorities were taking samples from a sizable cache of explosives that had been seized in the "white-collar terror module" investigation and was kept at the Nowgam police station on the outskirts of Srinagar, there was a huge explosion.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Player Retentions: All Official Trades And Released Players Revealed Ahead Of Mini-Auction

  2. IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Retained And Released Players List

  3. IND Vs SA 1st Test: Eden Gardens Surface Under Fire - Top Reactions

  4. IND Vs SA 1st Test: Why Shubman Gill Did Not Come To Bat After Being Taken Off? Latest Update

  5. IND Vs SA 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja Joins Elite Company Of All-Rounders - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  3. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  4. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  5. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers

  2. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  3. Why Isn’t Ayushman Bharat Covering This 11-year-old’s Cancer Treatment?

  4. Two Assam Residents Held In Manipur With Over 18 kg Of Opium

  5. Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

Entertainment News

  1. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

  2. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  3. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  4. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  5. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Pakistan Says Talks With Afghanistan At A Stalemate Over Cross-Border Terror Concerns

  2. 27th Constitutional Amendment: A Blow To Pakistan’s Democracy

  3. Pakistan Arrests 4 TTP Militants In Islamabad Court Suicide Attack Case

  4. Trump Urges Justice Department To Investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s Ties To Clinton And Other Democrats

  5. Bangladesh Ordinance for Charter Referendum Sparks ‘Unconstitutional’ Claims

Latest Stories

  1. NDA Wins Bihar Election, BJP Leads As Nitish Kumar Secures Tenth Term

  2. Allahabad High Court Bars UP Trial Courts From Mixing Hindi And English In Judgments

  3. Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary: We’re Over The Moon

  4. Croatia Beat Faroe Islands 3-1, Book FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot

  5. Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan's Period Drama Fails To Beat Actor's Previous Release Lucky Baskhar

  6. Stalin Hails Nitish Kumar’s ‘Decisive Victory,’ Praises Tejashwi Yadav’s Energetic Campaign

  7. Horoscope Today, November 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 16–22, 2025: Powerful Shifts Ahead For Leo, Scorpio, And Pisces