J&K Leaders Mourn Nowgam Police Station Blast That Killed 9, Injured 32

Political leaders across Jammu and Kashmir, including LG Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah, expressed deep sorrow over the Nowgam police station blast.
Sinha ordered an immediate probe and cancelled a scheduled security meeting, with plans to visit Srinagar to review the situation.
The explosion occurred while officials handled a large cache of seized explosives, killing nine and injuring 32 personnel and civilians.
"Deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to extremely tragic accidental blast at Nowgam police station in Srinagar. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," he said.
Due to the tragedy, Sinha, who was supposed to head a security review meeting in Jammu in the morning, cancelled it, according to government sources.
They claimed he would probably travel to Srinagar shortly to assess the situation.
Omar Abdullah, the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, expressed sorrow over the event in a post on his official X handle.
"The chief minister has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic accidental explosion at Nowgam police station, which claimed precious lives and left several personnel injured," read the post.
Abdullah also extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of all those injured.
Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said she is deeply anguished by the tragedy.
"This heartbreaking incident lays bare the risks and difficult conditions under which our police personnel serve to keep the rest of us safe. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for strength and swift recovery for the injured," Mehbooba posted on X.
People's Conference president Sajad Lone called the incident heartbreaking.
"The accidental blast at the Nowgam police station is heartbreaking. Heartfelt condolences to families of those who lost their lives. In this distressing moment, may they muster the courage to bear this loss," Lone said.
"Deeply pained by the tragic blast at Nowgam police station, Srinagar, while handling recovered explosive material, which claimed 9 lives and injured many. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured," he said on X.
When authorities were taking samples from a sizable cache of explosives that had been seized in the "white-collar terror module" investigation and was kept at the Nowgam police station on the outskirts of Srinagar, there was a huge explosion.
With PTI inputs.