Omar Abdullah Condemns Delhi Blast, Says Entire Kashmir Cannot Be Branded Terror Sympathisers

Omar Abdullah, the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, stated on Thursday that the perpetrators of the Delhi explosion should face the harshest penalties, but he stressed that the people of Jammu and Kashmir as a whole cannot be labelled as terrorist sympathisers.



The chief minister claimed that the region's peace and harmony were only being disrupted by a few factors.



On November 10, Dr. Umar Nabi, a resident of Pulwama in south Kashmir, was driving a car loaded with explosives when it exploded near the Red Fort in Delhi, killing twelve persons and injuring numerous more. He has become a pivotal figure in a terror network that includes Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Kashmir.