Red Ford EcoSport Linked To Red Fort Blast Suspect Seized In Faridabad

Vehicle Registered to Dr. Umar Un Nabi Found Parked – CFSL Team Arrives for Forensics Amid NIA Probe

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Delhi blast: Father of accused detained
Father of the man suspected to be driving the car that exploded near the Red Fort being detained by police personnel for questioning, in Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir. | Photo: PTI
  • Red Ford EcoSport (DL 10 CK 0458) registered to Dr. Umar Un Nabi seized parked near Khandawali village in Faridabad on November 12, 2025

  • Believed used by Un Nabi for reconnaissance, including January Red Fort visit; purchased with fake North-East Delhi address.

  • Delhi Police alert issued November 11; five teams deployed, UP/Haryana alerted; CFSL inspecting for explosives; NIA probes JeM module, DNA from family collected.

A red Ford EcoSport car suspected to be linked to the Delhi Red Fort blast case has been traced and seized in Faridabad district's Khandawali, police said.

When asked if the EcoSport car has been traced, a Faridabad police spokesperson confirmed over the phone, saying, "Yes, it has been found in Khandawali village".

Earlier, the Delhi Police sounded an alert across all police stations, posts, and border checkpoints in the national capital to trace the red Ford EcoSport car.

The alert was issued after the investigation revealed that other suspects, already connected to the Hyundai i20 used in the explosion, were also in possession of another red-coloured car.

At least five teams of Delhi Police were deployed to locate the vehicle, while neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Police had also been alerted to maintain heightened vigilance and assist in the search.

Sources said the red Ford EcoSport is registered in the name of Dr Umar Un Nabi, who was allegedly driving the car before the blast occurred.

The car's registration details were circulated to all border units, and the information has also been shared with the UP and Haryana Police to intensify the search.

The vehicle was suspected to have been used by Umar for reconnaissance activities.

