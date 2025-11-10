Car In Delhi Blast Was Hyundai i20 With Haryana Plates, Explosion Towards Rear

A Hyundai i20 with Haryana registration is believed to be at the centre of the Red Fort blast that killed eight people on Monday evening.
The car’s former owner, Mohd Salman, has been arrested in Gurugram after selling the vehicle earlier.
The blast came hours after police recovered 3,000 kg of explosives in Faridabad; NIA and forensic teams are examining the site for clues.
The blast came hours after Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered nearly 3,000kg of explosives from two residential buildings in Faridabad in Haryana.
The car was reportedly carrying several people and the blast occurred in the rear of the vehicle, possibly in the boot. The explosion was powerful but no craters were left.
Forensic analysts, including those from India's premier anti-terror agency, the National Investigation Agency, are on-site collecting data and evidence, and are working to identify the vehicle make, model, and registration number, all of which will be critical to finding the guilty.
Modi shared his condolences on X, "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials."
Shah confirmed that the blast occurred in car at traffic signal near Red Fort. The blast claimed the lives of 8 people leaving several injured in the blast, he added.
Additionally he claimed that a thorough probe will be conducted taking all possibilities into account.
Eight people lost their lives in the explosion, and more than two dozen were left injured.