Outlook's Notes From The Underground: 30 Years Of Truth To Power

In its 30 years, Outlook magazine has always found itself telling the stories that those in power didn't want told and amplifying the voices of underdogs

O
Outlook Bureau
Updated on:
Updated on:
Outlook Cover 15 August 2022
Bullets and Proof: What happens when the State uses illegitimate and disproportionate violence against its own? In this issue of Outlook, we uncovered the sordid saga of fake encounters Photo: Outlook Archives
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Outlook has extensively covered protesters and dissenting voices, covering movements from farmers, students and Shaheen Bagh protesters to individuals like Umar Khalid and G.N. Saibaba.

  • Its reporting foregrounds ground realities and civil liberties, with in-depth stories from conflict zones like Bastar and coverage of incarceration under stringent laws.

  • The magazine has also documented protest movements in India and abroad, using special issues and cover stories to examine resistance as a vital force in democracy.

Outlook has always stood by the side of the protesters, whether it is large groups like farmers, students, homemakers in Shaheen Bagh protesting against CAA or an individual like Umar Khalid. The farmers’ protest against laws which they felt went against their livelihood was covered extensively when those who live by the soil and feed the rest of us came out on highways in droves. There have been many ground reports from the Naxal-affected areas like Bastar, giving a holistic view of the travails of the common people caught between the armed Maoists and the security forces. We have done cover stories on wheelchair-bound activist and scholar G.N. Saibaba, who was incarcerated under stringent laws and passed away last year. Not just in India, protests worldwide— like recently in the neighbouring countries of Bangladesh and Nepal—found in-depth coverage in Outlook’s pages.

Outlook Cover 06 December 2021
COVER STORY 'CBI Has Inglorious History In Being Politically Motivated', Vijay Mallya's Defence Say India's Evidence Amounts To 'Zero' Outlook Magazine - 6 December 2021
info_icon

Roses Among Thorns: Protest, dissent, disagreement, opposition … call it by any other name, but resistance remains civil society’s most potent weapon against injustice and subjugation. In 2021, the year farmers celebrated a hard-fought victory against three contentious farm laws, we looked at the art of protest over the years and how it shaped India

Outlook Magazine - 23 December 2019
COVER STORY 'Kerala CM Is Playing With Fire', RSS Slams Vijayan Over His Remark On Mohan Bhagwat Outlook Magazine - 23 December 2019
info_icon

Who is a Citizen?: The Parliament nod to Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 (CAB) had Assam and Tripura in a fiery churn. Questions were raised about secularism. In this issue Outlook asked—Why is CAB such a burning issue?

Outlook Magazine - 21 October 2023
Outlook Magazine - 21 October 2023
info_icon

My Mulaqat: In 2023, Umar Khalid, arrested under the UAPA for his alleged role in the ‘Delhi pogrom’, had been languishing in Tihar jail for more than three years. In a piece, published in the October 21, 2023, issue, Outlook wrote about the tedious process of prison mulaqats, Umar’s experience of being in Tihar, and the mental and emotional toll it was taking on him

Related Content
Related Content
Outlook Cover 18 May 2015
COVER STORY Narad Muni Outlook Magazine - 18 May 2015
info_icon

Professor in Peril: In 2015, it had been a year since wheelchair-bound professor G.N. Saibaba was lodged in the Nagpur central jail on multiple charges. He had been denied bail twice and was confined to the infamous ‘anda’ cell, at one point, without his wheelchair. Arundhati Roy documented his plight

Outlook Cover 21 December 2025
Outlook Magazine - What’s Left Of The Left - 21 December 2025 Issue
info_icon

Red Star, Lodestar: A hundred years after the Communist Party of India was formed, the Left parties in India are facing the most irrelevance in the face of a robust and muscular Hindutva. What can they do to keep the red flag flying? An Outlook Special

Outlook Cover 01 February 2025
COVER STORY Jagjit Singh Dallewal: Life On The Line For The Farmers' Cause Outlook Magazine - 01 February 2025
info_icon

The Turbanators: Outlook’s February 1, 2025, cover featured Punjab farmer Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who became the face of farmers protest after announcing fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border. Other farmers joined him. The issue asked how long before the central and state governments stir

MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Saahil : 30 Years Of Irreverence
What A Magazine Means To Me?
Outlook Archives : Young Zippies: In 2004, 54 per cent of Indians were below 25 years of age. They were called the zippies. What were they thinking? What were they talking about? What did they want? An Outlook special
The Outlook Mirror: Chronicling The Stories India Lived
Shutter Stock : As a first step, the Department of Industries proposes to organise a three-day-long ‘HIM MSME FEST 2026’— the first event of its kind.
Himachal's Push To MSMEs, Proposes HIM MSME FEST-2026 In Shimla
Outlook Archive : The Changemaker: Nirbhaya, the 23-year-old physiotherapy student, a victim of brutal rape and savagery, became a hero for thousands across the country. Outlook named her Jagruti: the awakening. She was our woman of the year
Jungle Raj: Outlook’s Chronicle of Violence, Justice and Resistance

This article appeared as Notes From The Underground in Outlook’s January 1, 2026, issue 30 years of Irreverence, which commemorates the magazine's 30 years of journalism. From its earliest days of irreverence to its present-day transformation, the magazine has weathered controversy, crisis, and change.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. LSG To Fly Three Indian Bowlers To South Africa For Special Training During SA20 – Report

  2. ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Updated Points Table After Australia’s Ashes Win, NZ’s Windies Whitewash

  3. Fact Check: Do Lionel Messi and Sachin Tendulkar’s Careers Mirror Each Other As Viral Post Claims?

  4. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I Preview: Fielding In Focus As Hosts Look To Build Momentum

  5. New Zealand Vs West Indies 3rd Test: Jacob Duffy Breaks Hadlee Record As Black Caps Seal Series Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  2. Bihar Weekly Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Tightens Grip, Orange Alert Issued

  3. As India & NZ Close Negotiations, Looking At India's Free Trade Agreements

  4. 'Rights On Paper, Not In Life': Workers Protest Labour Codes

  5. Zubeen Garg Death Case: Trial Starts, Assam Court Sets January 3 Hearing

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. Bangladesh: NCP leader Motaleb Shikder Shot Days After Sharif Osman Hadi Killing

  2. Sikh Parade Disrupted In New Zealand; Leaders Call For Protection Of Religious Freedoms

  3. India And New Zealand Conclude Free Trade Agreement Talks

  4. No Specific Lead on Hadi Murder Suspect: Bangladesh Police

  5. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

Latest Stories

  1. Mumbai: Deaf Woman’s 16-Year-Old Sexual Assault Complaint Leads To Arrest Of Serial Abuser

  2. The Missing Women Trope: Dismantling Indian Crime Dramas’ Obsession With Valorising The Police

  3. Aston Villa Vs Manchester United Highlights, Premier League 2025-26: Morgan Rogers's Brace Sees AVFC Beat MUFC

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Women To Enter 4000-Run Club In T20I Cricket

  5. The Deadly Theatre: Outlook Bears Witness To War

  6. Jungle Raj: Outlook’s Chronicle of Violence, Justice and Resistance

  7. James Ransone, The Wire And It: Chapter Two Actor, Passes Away At 46

  8. Tejashwi Missing Campaign Reaches Fever Pitch: Is He Evading The Media After Poll Drubbing?