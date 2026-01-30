Smashing Patriarchy Out Of The Park: Women's Cricket In India Comes Of Age

Most of the games in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) are thrillers going down to the wire. Big venues like the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai are bursting with fans. Chants of Smriti, Smriti run through Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore when the RCBW captain Smriti Mandhana comes out to bat, like it used to when Virat Kohli was at his peak. Fans, analysts and commentators pore over statistics of Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma. The quality of women’s cricket—towering sixes, tearaway pace, wily spin, fantastic catches and gravity-defying fielding—has undergone a complete transformation. The money in WPL is said to be more than many country’s men T20 leagues. These young women have come from far and wide, from metros and small towns, fighting patriarchy, societal pressure, poor infrastructure to attain cricketing glory.