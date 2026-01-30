Smashing Patriarchy Out Of The Park: Women's Cricket In India Comes Of Age

Over the past decade, Indian women cricketers have evolved from overlooked participants in a male-dominated game into global sporting icons. Their faces now grace billboards, endorsement campaigns and prime-time broadcasts, but the journey to visibility has been anything but glamorous.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Outlooks February 11 Issue
Cover of Outlook's February 11 Issue : No More A Gentleman's Game
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The rise of women’s cricket in India reflects a broader social transformation, with young girls across cities and small towns challenging long-held gender norms through the game.

  • Indian women cricketers have evolved from being overlooked to becoming global sporting figures, achieving success through resilience and defiance of patriarchal expectations.

  • By pursuing professional careers despite social, financial and structural barriers, these athletes are reshaping mindsets and empowering the next generation of girls to dream without limits.

On summer evenings across India, the sound of a cricket ball striking a bat no longer belongs only to boys in dusty maidans. It echoes from narrow lanes, school grounds, and modest academies where young girls, pads strapped tight and dreams strapped tighter, are quietly rewriting the story of Indian sport. The rise of women cricketers in India is not just a sporting phenomenon, it is a social shift, unfolding one boundary at a time.

 Over the past decade, Indian women cricketers have transformed from overlooked participants in a male-dominated game into global sporting icons. Their faces now grace billboards, endorsement campaigns and prime-time broadcasts, but the journey to visibility has been anything but glamorous. Behind the medals, match fees and match-winning knocks lie deeply personal stories of resistance, resilience and resolve, stories shaped by patriarchal expectations that often asked them to choose “security” over sport.

 For many of these athletes, especially those from Tier II and Tier III towns, cricket was never seen as a career, certainly not for girls. It was a pastime to be abandoned once adolescence gave way to responsible adulthood. Families worried about social perception, financial uncertainty and marriage prospects. Access to infrastructure was patchy, coaching scarce, and role models even scarcer. Yet, against these odds, young women persisted, training at dawn, travelling miles for practice, and negotiating permission for every match they played.

Related Content
Related Content
India women's cricket vice-captain Smriti Mandhana during an event in New Delhi on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. - | Photo: PTI
Smriti Mandhana Reflects On 12-Year India Career: ‘I Don’t Love Anything More Than Cricket’

BY Outlook Sports Desk

What makes their rise remarkable is not just their talent, but the courage it took to dream professionally in spaces that were never designed for them. Every selection call carried the weight of expectations back home; every tour meant challenging the idea that ambition in women must be modest and temporary. Cricket became both an act of passion and protest.

 Most of the games in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) are thrillers going down to the wire. Big venues like the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai are bursting with fans. Chants of Smriti, Smriti run through Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore when the RCBW captain Smriti Mandhana comes out to bat, like it used to when Virat Kohli was at his peak. Fans, analysts and commentators pore over statistics of Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma. The quality of women’s cricket—towering sixes, tearaway pace, wily spin, fantastic catches and gravity-defying fielding—has undergone a complete transformation. The money in WPL is said to be more than many country’s men T20 leagues. These young women have come from far and wide, from metros and small towns, fighting patriarchy, societal pressure, poor infrastructure to attain cricketing glory.

Today, their journeys inspire a new generation of girls to pick up the bat without apology.

In doing so, Indian women cricketers are not only changing scorecards, they are changing mindsets, proving that the boundary between tradition and ambition is meant to be crossed. 

Outlook’s next edition, No More A Gentleman’s Game, explores their journeys, humble beginnings, not so easy opportunities and chances while growing with the game and their future outlook towards achieving success.

Indian domestic women cricketers get a massive salary hike of 150% by BCCI following World Cup success. - X | BCCI Women
BCCI Hike Match Fees For Domestic Women Cricketers By 150% After Historic World Cup Success

BY PTI

Karunya Keshav traced the evolution of women’s cricket in India, capturing how the game has moved from the margins to the mainstream, shaped by landmark performances, growing visibility, and the quiet persistence of players who refused to be sidelined.

Mrinalini Dhyani turned the spotlight on Kashvee Gautam, chronicling her rise through domestic cricket and the grit that carried her through injuries and setbacks.

Ishfaq Naseem profiled Jasia Akhtar, weaving a narrative around her determination to carve out space in a competitive system while balancing personal and professional pressures.

Jinit Parmar explored Pratiksha Pawar’s journey, highlighting her discipline, consistency, and the everyday sacrifices behind her performances.

Pritha Vashisht documented Mona Meshram’s long, often under-acknowledged career, reflecting on leadership, longevity, and resilience in Indian women’s cricket.

Sandipan Chaterjee presented a compelling photo feature from Siliguri, using visuals to tell stories of aspiration, struggle, and community support that shape women cricketers in the region.

NK Bhoopesh reported from Wayanad, focusing on tribal women cricketers whose journeys reveal the intersection of sport, identity, and social mobility.

Mrinalini Dhyani captured the story of Mumal Meher from Barmer, detailing how she navigated conservative social norms to pursue cricket against formidable odds.

Mohammad Asghar brought together six profiles under “Village Stars,” showcasing raw talent emerging from rural India and the fragile ecosystems that sustain their dreams.

Lalita Iyer chronicled Doorva Bahuguna’s path, examining the personal battles and quiet breakthroughs that define her cricketing life.

Agnideb Bandyopadhyay visited a cricket academy at a century-old sports club in West Bengal’s Chinsurah, mapping how grassroots coaching and collective belief are shaping future women cricketers.

Fozia Yasin shed light on the extraordinary journey of blind women cricketers, portraying how they redefined ability and ambition, challenging both sporting and social perceptions through sheer resolve.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Vidarbha Need 110 Runs To Seal Win; All Eyes On Mumbai Vs Delhi

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams' Fixtures From February 1 To Start Of Tournament

  3. SA Vs WI: Lungi Ngidi Calls Playing Pink Day T20I For Breast Cancer Awareness Personal Cause

  4. 'Focus Is On Winning Matches, Not Personal Milestones': Ishan Kishan Eyes WC Glory After NZ Series Win

  5. IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan’s 103 And Arshdeep Singh’s Five-Wicket Haul Lead India To 46-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. AUS Open 2026: Rybakina Poses With Trophy On The Banks Of River Yarra In Melbourne

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final?

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Women's Singles Winner Elena Rybakina Earn?

  4. Sabalenka Vs Rybakina Highlights, Australian Open 2026 Final: Kazakh Star Secures Second Grand Slam Title

  5. Australian Open Final: Elena Rybakina Beats No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Claims Maiden Melbourne Title

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

  2. Gadkari Hails Sunetra Pawar After Deputy CM Oath

  3. Union Budget 2026: Finance Commission and Southern States’ Discomfort, Explained

  4. Two Decades of Gender Budgeting—What It Gets Right And Where It Falls Short

  5. TMC Feels The Heat, As Bengal Momo Godown Fire Triggers Pre-Poll Blame-Game

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

  2. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  3. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

  4. Wagner Moura To Star In Lisandro Alonso’s Remake Of Taste Of Cherry By Abbas Kiarostami

  5. Epstein Files Released: Emails Show Ties With Powerful Figures, New Details On Death

Latest Stories

  1. Elche 1-3 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal, Torres, Rashford Fire Barca Four Points Clear

  2. Manipur’s Foothills Road Row: Access, Territory And A Fresh Cycle Of Blockades

  3. Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United, Premier League: Ekitike, Wirtz Star In Emphatic Comeback Win

  4. 10 Years Of The Juvenile Justice Act: What The Law Sees And Refuses To See

  5. Volkanovski Vs Lopes Highlights, UFC 325: Australian Wins Featherweight Title In Sydney

  6. Union Budget 2026 Wishlist: Jharkhand Wants Centre to Release Pending Funds

  7. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  8. Taurus February 2026 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Career, Strong Finances, Evolving Relationships, And Health Focus