Yet, of the 131 awardees, only 19 are women—and none of these are recognised in the politics, civil service, or trade and engineering categories. In a country where women have repeatedly excelled—leading teams to historic sporting victories, preserving culture, advancing healthcare, and building educational infrastructure—the gender gap in national recognition remains striking. Even in music, cinema, and the arts, it is difficult to overlook the many women whose contributions have shaped India’s cultural and social landscape.