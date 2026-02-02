R Madhavan: From Nation’s Heartthrob To Nationalism’s Latest Poster Child

The timing of Madhavan’s Padma Shri, his appointment as President of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in 2023, should only deepen our concern. FTII has been a site of recurrent debate about autonomy and artistic freedom, with successive governments clashing with students and faculty over institutional direction. Placing a commercially successful actor, who is already vocal in his political sympathies, at the helm of such an institution like a moral and political watchdog is a strategic move. And honours like the Padma Shri, despite being markers of achievement, can also function as instruments of soft power. Who and what the establishment deems worthy of felicitation and amplification through these rewards is always telling.