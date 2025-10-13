Bollywood’s Unholy Capitulation To The Right Through Its Music

The timing isn’t inconspicuous. With less than a month to go before the Bihar Assembly elections, it is rather obvious why this moment has been chosen for the song’s release. However, this is not the first time that Bollywood has buckled under the pressure of participating in the prime minister’s public relations exercises. Five years ago, when the country was reeling under a terrifyingly unplanned and unforeseen lockdown to contain the Covid pandemic, Bollywood actors had once again come together to paint over the frenzy that besieged Indian citizens through the song, “Muskurayega India”. Under the umbrella of Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films and Jjust Music, actors like Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu among others participated in creating this “melody of hope” with the aim “to bring back the smiles on everyone's faces and keep the spirit of togetherness intact”. Tiger, whose face as a child came to symbolise the heartwarming initiative of “Pyaar ki Ganga bahe”, was also a part of the Covid initiative. It is another matter that the latter song was tone-deaf in its visualisation in comparison to the former, not least because the lockdown came to be heavily criticised for mismanagement and police excesses, which weighed down the poor and disenfranchised. As noble as it sounded in its intent, there was little to no explanation on why “Muskurayega India” began and ended with glimpses of the prime minister in the video.