'China Thrashed India When Bubble Of Pandit Nehru's Aura Burst In 1962': PM Modi

Besides slamming Congress over the China issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also claimed that the INDIA bloc is talking about having five PMs over the next five years.

PTI
PM Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI
Hours before campaigning for the sixth round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls came to an end, PM Modi at a rally in Haryana left no stone unturned to slam its arch rival Congress and the entire INDIA bloc over a number of electoral issues.

While addressing a public gathering in Haryana's Bhiwani, Modi said "1962 mein, pandit Nehru ke aura ka gubbara jo phoot gya, China ke haathon jo hamari pitaayi huyi', they (Congress) held our military responsible for that defeat. That family even today keep looking for opportunities to demean our military. And in a sense of revenge, they have thrown Rs 500 and said that OROP (One Rank One Pension) will be done. Modi has told that what it means to implement OROP..."

BY Outlook Web Desk

INDIA bloc wants 5 PMs in 5 years: Modi in Haryana

Besides slamming Congress over the China issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also claimed that the INDIA bloc is talking about having five PMs over the next five years and said the fight over 'ghee' has broken out in the alliance, even before the cow has given milk.

In this election, "you will not only choose the country's PM but also decide the country's future", the prime minister told the gathering.

"On one hand is your tried and tested 'sewak' Modi. Who is on the other side, one does not know," he said, targeting the INDIA bloc that has as its constituents opposition parties, including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The INDIA bloc is "extremely communal, casteist and nepotist", he said while alleging that when the Congress was in power, it did not allow the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The prime minister also asserted that as long as till he is alive, no one can snatch the reservation for Dalits and tribals.

Voting for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held on May 25.

