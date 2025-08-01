Five ‘Modi-Inflicted Shocks’ Devastated Indian Economy: Congress

The leading opposition party claims demonetisation, flawed GST, Chinese imports, a drop in private investment, and stagnant wages have negatively affected the nation's financial condition.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slams bjp for purification of ram mandir over dalit leaders visit
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleges Indian economy is 'well and truly devastated' Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Congress party on Friday launched a sharp attack on the government, alleging that the Indian economy has been "well and truly devastated" by a series of "five Modi-inflicted shocks" over the last decade.

The party asserted that the government and its supporters are not presenting a true picture of the country's economic state.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, stated in a X  post that the Modi government and its "drumbeaters" are living in a "make-believe world." He detailed the five shocks, holding the administration solely responsible for the economic fallout.

According to Ramesh, the first shock was demonetisation, which he claims disrupted India's growth and destroyed the livelihoods of millions.The second was a "fundamentally flawed GST" (Goods and Services Tax), which Ramesh described as neither good nor simple, alleging it has harmed thousands of businesses, benefiting only large corporations.

The third shock, Ramesh said, is the impact of record imports from China, which has led to the closure of a vast number of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises. He pointed out that even key Indian exports rely on raw materials and components from China.

A decline in private investment was cited as the fourth shock. Ramesh argued that the "buoyancy" seen between 2004 and 2014 is gone, with a growing number of Indian industrialists seeking citizenship in other countries. 

He attributed this to a "politically motivated and extortionist Raid Raj" and the expanding influence of "Modani" (a portmanteau of Modi and Adani), which he claims has eroded confidence in the economy. 

Rahul Gandhi Speaks to Reporters in the Parliament Complex - -PTI
"Everybody Except PM And FM Know India Is Dead Economy," Says Rahul Gandhi

BY Outlook News Desk

Finally, Ramesh pointed to stagnant wages and rising inequality as the fifth shock. He claimed that for the majority of Indians, particularly in rural areas, wages have not grown in the last ten years.

This has led to a sharp fall in household savings and a surge in household debt, causing private consumption to falter while luxury spending continues, widening the economic gap.

These assertions from the party came a day after former Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, stated that everyone except the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister knows the country's economy is "dead." 

Gandhi's comments were in response to remarks from former US President Donald Trump, who had also referred to the Indian economy as "dead." Gandhi said he was "glad that President Trump has stated a fact."

Rahul Gandhi further alleged that the BJP-led government has destroyed the nation's economic, defence, and foreign policies and is "running the country to the ground." He claimed a future trade deal with the US would be defined by Donald Trump, with Prime Minister Modi complying with his terms.

With inputs from PTI

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports LIVE Today, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball