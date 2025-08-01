Los Angeles Olympic Games 2028: ICC Set To Green Signal Continental Qualification - Report

Cricket is poised for its much-anticipated return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028 (LA28) after a 128-year absence, but the qualification system is set to spark considerable debate. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is reportedly leaning towards a continental qualification model, a decision that could see several established cricketing nations miss out on the T20 tournament.
The men's and women's six-team T20 tournaments, scheduled between July 14 and 29, 2028, aim to embrace the Olympic ethos of wider global representation. This means a shift away from simply inviting the top-ranked teams, a move that would have likely ensured participation from cricketing powerhouses like Pakistan, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka.
Under the proposed system, one team from each of the five continents – Asia, Oceania, Europe, Africa, and the Americas – would gain direct entry based on rankings at a pre-determined cut-off date. Based on current ICC T20 rankings, this would likely translate to:
Asia: India
Oceania: Australia
Europe: Great Britain (a newly formed entity comprising players from England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland)
Africa: South Africa
Americas: USA (potentially as hosts, though their participation faces scrutiny regarding team composition and the women's team's ranking outside the top 20).
This continental approach, while promoting diversity, comes with a significant consequence: the potential absence of a highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash, a fixture that draws massive viewership globally. Both Pakistan and New Zealand have reportedly expressed their dissent regarding this proposed qualification pathway.
The USA's direct entry as hosts is still under discussion. The ICC is examining the make-up of the USA men's team, many of whom are US residents but not naturalised citizens, and the current standing of the USA women's team. If the USA's participation as hosts is not finalised, it could open a direct spot for a Caribbean nation.
Cricket West Indies (CWI) has already proposed alternative qualification routes for the Americas, including an internal qualifying tournament among Caribbean countries or a global pathway involving various development regions.
For the sixth and final spot in both men's and women's tournaments, the ICC is considering a global qualifier, the specifics of which are yet to be ironed out.
Despite the current hurdles, the ICC remains optimistic about the sport's long-term Olympic future. There are aspirations to expand the number of participating teams in subsequent Games, with eight to ten teams targeted for Brisbane 2032 and potentially even more (ten to twelve) for the 2036 Olympics.
The prospect of India bidding aggressively to host the 2036 Summer Games is seen as a major boost for cricket's prominence on the Olympic stage. The final decision on the LA28 qualification system is expected at the ICC's next quarterly meeting in October.