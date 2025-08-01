National

Day In Pics: August 01, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 01, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mock drill in Ghaziabad
Mock drill in Ghaziabad | Photo: PTI

A field-level, multi-agency disaster management mock drill underway, in Ghaziabad.

Monsoon session of Parliament
Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Congress MPs Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Pramod Tiwari, DMK MP TR Baalu and other parliamentarians of the INDIA bloc parties stage a protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Aadi Perukku festival celebration in Chennai
Aadi Perukku festival celebration in Chennai | Photo: PTI

Students take part in a cultural event on the occasion of Aadi Perukku festival, at the Dr. MGR Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Raksha Bandhan in Agartala
Raksha Bandhan in Agartala | Photo: PTI

A shop owner arranges 'Rakhis' ahead of the 'Raksha Bandhan' festival, in Agartala.

Orientation Day at DUs Miranda House College
Orientation Day at DU's Miranda House College | Photo: PTI

Students pose on the Orientation Day, the first day of college, at the Miranda House College, University of Delhi (DU), in New Delhi.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan interview with PTI
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan interview with PTI | Photo: PTI

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan speaks during an interview with PTI, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Ex-BJP leaders Sudhir Sharma, Vinita Mishra joins Jan Suraaj Party
Ex-BJP leaders Sudhir Sharma, Vinita Mishra joins Jan Suraaj Party | Photo: PTI

Jan Suraaj party chief Prashant Kishor with former BJP leaders Sudhir Sharma and Vinita Mishra and film director Chetna Jhamb during a press conference as they join the former’s party, in Patna.

Mock Drill in New Delhi
Mock Drill in New Delhi | Photo: PTI

A field-level, multi-agency disaster management mock drill underway, at Azadpur metro station, in New Delhi.

Weather: Waterlogging after rain in Gurugram
Weather: Waterlogging after rain in Gurugram | Photo: PTI

People stand near a waterlogged subway after rainfall, in Gurugram, Haryana.

Sambhal mosque committee president released on bail
Sambhal mosque committee president released on bail | Photo: PTI

Sambhal Jama Masjid committee president Zafar Ali being carried by supporters after being released from prison, in Sambhal, UP. Ali, who was arrested in connection with the violence that broke out during a survey of the mosque in November last year, was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court.

76th Statewide Van Mahotsav
76th Statewide Van Mahotsav | Photo: PTI

BJP MLA Purnima Das Sahu plants a tree during the '76th Statewide Van Mahotsav', in Ranchi.

Sarvari River in Kullu
Sarvari River in Kullu | Photo: PTI

A man looks at the muddy water flowing through the Sarvari River following rainfall, in Kullu.

MEA press briefing
MEA press briefing | Photo: PTI

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses a press briefing, in New Delhi.

Sceanic views of Goa
Sceanic views of Goa | Photo: PTI

A scenic view of lush greenery surrounded by coconut trees during the monsoon season, in Goa.

Amit Shah meets Vishnu Deo Sai
Amit Shah meets Vishnu Deo Sai | Photo: Chhattisgarh govt. via PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai during a meeting, in New Delhi.

Monsoon session of Parliament
Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

TMC MP Sagarika Ghose and other parliamentarians of the INDIA bloc parties stage a protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Landslide on Kedarnath Temple route
Landslide on Kedarnath Temple route | Photo: PTI

People being assisted to move through a hilly terrain after roads were damaged due to a landslide at Munkatia between Sonprayag and Gaurikund on the Kedarnath Temple route, in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand. The Char Dham Yatra to Kedarnath was temporarily suspended following the landslide.

