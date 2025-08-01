Day In Pics: August 01, 2025

A field-level, multi-agency disaster management mock drill underway, in Ghaziabad.
Congress MPs Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Pramod Tiwari, DMK MP TR Baalu and other parliamentarians of the INDIA bloc parties stage a protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Students take part in a cultural event on the occasion of Aadi Perukku festival, at the Dr. MGR Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
A shop owner arranges 'Rakhis' ahead of the 'Raksha Bandhan' festival, in Agartala.
Students pose on the Orientation Day, the first day of college, at the Miranda House College, University of Delhi (DU), in New Delhi.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan speaks during an interview with PTI, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
Jan Suraaj party chief Prashant Kishor with former BJP leaders Sudhir Sharma and Vinita Mishra and film director Chetna Jhamb during a press conference as they join the former’s party, in Patna.
A field-level, multi-agency disaster management mock drill underway, at Azadpur metro station, in New Delhi.
People stand near a waterlogged subway after rainfall, in Gurugram, Haryana.
Sambhal Jama Masjid committee president Zafar Ali being carried by supporters after being released from prison, in Sambhal, UP. Ali, who was arrested in connection with the violence that broke out during a survey of the mosque in November last year, was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court.
BJP MLA Purnima Das Sahu plants a tree during the '76th Statewide Van Mahotsav', in Ranchi.
A man looks at the muddy water flowing through the Sarvari River following rainfall, in Kullu.
Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses a press briefing, in New Delhi.
A scenic view of lush greenery surrounded by coconut trees during the monsoon season, in Goa.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai during a meeting, in New Delhi.
TMC MP Sagarika Ghose and other parliamentarians of the INDIA bloc parties stage a protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
People being assisted to move through a hilly terrain after roads were damaged due to a landslide at Munkatia between Sonprayag and Gaurikund on the Kedarnath Temple route, in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand. The Char Dham Yatra to Kedarnath was temporarily suspended following the landslide.