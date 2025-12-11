Club Brugge 0-3 Arsenal, Champions League: Madueke Brace Sees Gunners Continue Unbeaten Run
Top of the Premier League and top of the Champions League, too, Arsenal swept aside Club Brugge to maintain its 100% record in Europe. Noni Madueke scored twice and Gabriel Martinelli got the other for Mikel Arteta’s team, which has seen its lead in England’s top flight cut from six points to two in recent weeks. There are no such concerns in Europe.
