Taylor Fritz was relieved to earn a win in his testing first match at the Canadian Open on Wednesday with a straight-sets triumph over Roberto Carballes Baena.
Fritz was pushed all the way by the Spaniard to earn his 7-5 7-6 (7-1) victory in just over two hours.
The American held off early pressure, defending four break points at the start of the first set before earning a break as he stormed into a 5-2 lead.
However, he was pegged back as Carballes Baena went on a three-game winning streak before holding off two set points, though Fritz comfortably served out the set.
Fritz lost his serve in the opening game of the second, and looked sure to be going to a decider as Carballes Baena went 5-4, 30-0 up. However, Fritz dug deep to break his serve and then stormed through the tie-break after an 18-minute rain delay.
"Being down that break, getting it back at 5-4 — 30-0 for him too — I played a really good point to get back in that and then I just grinded it out in the breaker," said Fritz.
"Tough conditions all week here. I feel like even in practice, I've had such a hard time just literally putting the ball in the court. Happy to get through that."
He will meet the last Canadian left in the draw in Toronto in the next round, coming up against Gabriel Diallo, whom Fritz beat in five sets at Wimbledon.
Alex de Minaur is also through to the next round of the Canadian Open after a straight-sets victory over Francisco Comesana.
It took the Australian just 82 minutes to book his place in the third round with a 6-4 6-2 win as he aims to try reach the final of the tournament for just the second time after 2023.
Data Debrief: Fritz shows Masters prowess
Fritz, who is now 33-13 for the season, is attempting to complete the set of quarter-finals at all nine Masters 1000 events with a run here.
The 27-year-old has also now equalled James Blake (83) for the eighth-most ATP Masters 1000 match wins among American players, since the format's introduction in 1990.
His 83 wins are also the most among active players from the United States.