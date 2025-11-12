ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller
Carlos Alcaraz, the world No. 1, fought back from one set down to claim a dramatic 6‑7(2), 7‑5, 6‑3 victory over Taylor Fritz in a thrilling 2 h 48 m battle. Fritz started strongly, dominating from the baseline and taking the first‑set tiebreak convincingly, but he could not sustain his intensity as Alcaraz raised his game. In the second set, Alcaraz seized the crucial break at 6‑5, then carried momentum into the decider, breaking early and closing the match with authority, moving closer to a semi‑final berth.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE