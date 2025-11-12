ATP Finals 2025: Lorenzo Musetti Snatches Win Over Alex De Minaur In Turin
Lorenzo Musetti kept his ATP Finals hopes alive with a thrilling 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 victory over Alex de Minaur in Turin. The 23-year-old staged a dramatic comeback from 3-5 down in the decider, sealing the win on his second match point in front of a roaring home crowd. After a challenging start to the week, Musetti rediscovered his rhythm, dominating key moments and showcasing his improved mental toughness. The win moves him to 1–1 in the Jimmy Connors Group ahead of a crucial clash with world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, while De Minaur remains 0-2 in the tournament.
