ATP Finals 2025: Lorenzo Musetti Snatches Win Over Alex De Minaur In Turin

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti celebrates after winning against Australia's Alex de Minaur during their tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

1/7 Italy's Lorenzo Musetti reacts after losing a point against Australia's Alex de Minaur during their tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni





2/7 Australia's Alex de Minaur reacts after winning a set point against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during their tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni





3/7 Italy's Lorenzo Musetti returns the ball to Australia's Alex de Minaur during their tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni





4/7 Australia's Alex de Minaur returns the ball to Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during their tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni





5/7 Italy's Lorenzo Musetti returns the ball to Australia's Alex de Minaur during their tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni





6/7 Australia's Alex de Minaur returns the ball to Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during their tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni





7/7 Australia's Alex de Minaur serves the ball to Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during their tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni





