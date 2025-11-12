Tennis

ATP Finals 2025: Lorenzo Musetti Snatches Win Over Alex De Minaur In Turin

Lorenzo Musetti kept his ATP Finals hopes alive with a thrilling 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 victory over Alex de Minaur in Turin. The 23-year-old staged a dramatic comeback from 3-5 down in the decider, sealing the win on his second match point in front of a roaring home crowd. After a challenging start to the week, Musetti rediscovered his rhythm, dominating key moments and showcasing his improved mental toughness. The win moves him to 1–1 in the Jimmy Connors Group ahead of a crucial clash with world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, while De Minaur remains 0-2 in the tournament.

Italy Tennis ATP Finals-Lorenzo Musetti
Italy's Lorenzo Musetti celebrates after winning against Australia's Alex de Minaur during their tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Italy Tennis ATP Finals-Lorenzo Musetti
Italy's Lorenzo Musetti reacts after losing a point against Australia's Alex de Minaur during their tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Italy Tennis ATP Finals- Alex De Minaur
Australia's Alex de Minaur reacts after winning a set point against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during their tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Italy Tennis ATP Finals-Lorenzo Musetti
Italy's Lorenzo Musetti returns the ball to Australia's Alex de Minaur during their tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Italy Tennis ATP Finals-Alex De Minaur
Australia's Alex de Minaur returns the ball to Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during their tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Italy Tennis ATP Finals-Lorenzo Musetti
Italy's Lorenzo Musetti returns the ball to Australia's Alex de Minaur during their tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Italy Tennis ATP Finals-Alex De Minaur
Australia's Alex de Minaur returns the ball to Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during their tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Italy Tennis ATP Finals-Alex De Minaur
Australia's Alex de Minaur serves the ball to Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during their tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
