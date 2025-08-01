Kidnappers Of Murdered 13-Year-Old Nabbed By Police In Bengaluru

Kidnappers of 13-yr-old nabbed on Friday
One of the accused was driver of the victim's father
Parents received threats to deliver 5 lakh INR ransom for the child
The Hulimavu police on Friday arrested two persons on charges of abducting and killing a 13-year-old boy named Nischith. The accused duo, Gurumurthy and Gopalakrishna, were apprehended following an encounter. Both of them have sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at the hospital, officials said.
Gurumurthy and Gopalakrishna abducted Nishchith on Wednesday evening while he was returning home from his tuitions in the Arekere area. Gurumurthy, who earlier worked as a driver for Nishchith's father, JC Achit, an assistant professor at a private college, allegedly used his familiarity with the family to lure the boy and carry out the crime, reported ETV Bharat.
The burnt body of the boy who had been reported missing on Wednesday was found at a deserted area along Kaggalipura Road in Bengaluru. Police said that the boy's throat had been slit, and petrol was poured over the body to destroy evidence.
Nischith was a student in Class 8 at Christ School. He went missing from Arekere 80 Feet Road after he left home to attend a tuition class at 5 pm on Wednesday, the police said, reported NDTV
According to the police complaint filed by the father, his son did not return home till 7.30 pm, after which he and his wife contacted the tuition teacher. The teacher told the parents that their son had left on time.
While searching for him, the parents found their son's bicycle near the Arekere family park. They also received a phone call from an unknown number demanding Rs 5 lakh. Based on this, a missing and kidnapping case was filed with the Hulimavu police station. The police immediately started tracking the location of the caller, and a massive search operation was launched.
Late Thursday night, police tracked the suspects near Kaggalipura Road. When the accused tried to attack the police personnel, Inspector Kumaraswamy and PSI Arvind Kumar retaliated. Gurumurthy was hit by bullets in both legs, while Gopalakrishna sustained gunshot injury in one leg. Both were taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment, reported ETV Bharat.
Later, DCP Narayan and Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba also visited the crime scene for an inspection. Police said Gurumurthy has a criminal background, and they suspect a broader conspiracy behind the act. Further investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the crime and to identify whether additional individuals were involved.