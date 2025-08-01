Kidnappers Of Murdered 13-Year-Old Nabbed By Police In Bengaluru

Gurumurthy and Gopalakrishna abducted Nishchith on Wednesday evening while he was returning home from his tuitions in the Arekere area. Gurumurthy, who earlier worked as a driver for Nishchith's father, JC Achit, an assistant professor at a private college, allegedly used his familiarity with the family to lure the boy and carry out the crime, reported ETV Bharat.