India Vs England, 5th Test Day 1 Stats Highlights: Shubman Gill, Karun Nair Script Contrasting Records

Shubman Gill's Record Tally

India captain Shubman Gill's big-scoring ways in the series have taken him to an aggregate of 743 (so far), which is the highest by an India skipper in a Test series. He has overtaken Sunil Gavaskar's tally of 732 against West Indies in 1978-79. It is also the third-highest total of runs scored by a captain in a Test series and the second-highest for India, only behind that of Gavaskar's 774 against West Indies in 1971.