India Vs England, 5th Test Day 1 Stats Highlights: Shubman Gill, Karun Nair Script Contrasting Records

The opening day of the fifth and final India vs England Test was a mixed one for the visitors. They lost six wickets, including that of the red-hot Shubman Gill to a run-out, on Thursday (July 31, 2025). But they also fought back towards the end at The Oval, with Karun Nair notching up only his second 50-plus score for India and Washington Sundar giving him company with an undefeated 51-run stand at stumps.
Only 64 overs could be bowled through the day, with rain playing hide and seek and interrupting the match periodically. As India trail England 1-2, they must win in London to try and square the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2-2. Check out the statistical highlights from the first day of the fifth IND vs ENG Test at the Kennington Oval:
Karun Nair's 3149-Day-Long Wait
Karun Nair's only other score in excess of 50 for India is his majestic unbeaten 303 against England, which came in December 2016. It has been 3,149 days since that, making it the second-longest gap for an India batter between two 50-plus scores in men's Tests. Parthiv Patel, with 4426 days between his fourth (October 2004) and fifth (November 2016) fifties has the longest gap.
India's Record Series Aggregate
India have tallied 3393 runs in the series so far, which is their highest ever, surpassing the 3270-run mark in a six-match series against West Indies in 1978-79 at home. It is also the highest aggregate for any team in a Test series since 1995.
15 Straight Toss Losses
India have astonishingly lost 15 successive tosses across formats since the win in January 2025 against England in Rajkot. To put things in perspective, the probability of losing 15 back-to-back coin tosses is 0.003%, or one in 32768. It is the lengthiest run of tosses lost by any team in men's international cricket, with the previous longest streak being 12 by West Indies in 1999.
Eight Personnel Changes
India and England made four changes apiece for the fifth Test in London. This is just the second case of both teams making four (or more) changes in a Test match since 2003. Sri Lanka and Pakistan had made four changes each in the Kandy Test in 2015.
Shubman Gill's Record Tally
India captain Shubman Gill's big-scoring ways in the series have taken him to an aggregate of 743 (so far), which is the highest by an India skipper in a Test series. He has overtaken Sunil Gavaskar's tally of 732 against West Indies in 1978-79. It is also the third-highest total of runs scored by a captain in a Test series and the second-highest for India, only behind that of Gavaskar's 774 against West Indies in 1971.