IND Vs ENG Highlights, 5th Test Day 1: Karun Nair's 50 Takes India To 204/6 At Stumps

The Dukes ball has been a bone of contention all through the first four India vs England Tests, with both teams dissatisfied with its shape and softness at various stages. But ahead of the start of the fifth and final game at The Oval, the tourists seem to have taken the official route, reportedly complaining to the ICC match referee regarding the ball-change protocol as well as purported "preferential treatment". The instance cited is from the third Test at Lord's, according to an Indian Express report.