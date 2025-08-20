Russia Claims Capture Of Three Villages In Eastern Ukraine Amid Peace Push

Russian army says it has taken Sukhetske, Pankivka, and Novogeorgiivka in eastern Ukraine.
Gains reported as US President Trump announces possible Putin–Zelensky summit.
European leaders express caution over proposed security guarantees for Kyiv.
The Russian army on Wednesday claimed to have captured three villages in eastern Ukraine, announcing fresh advances despite ongoing international efforts to end the conflict.
Russia’s defence ministry said on Telegram that its forces had “continued to advance deep into the enemy defences” in the Donetsk region, seizing the villages of Sukhetske and Pankivka. Both lie near a frontline sector where Russian troops broke through Ukrainian positions last week between the logistics hubs of Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka.
In the central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, Moscow said its forces had captured the village of Novogeorgiivka, an area previously untouched by the fighting until Russian troops entered in July.
The reported advances came as diplomatic efforts accelerated in Washington and Europe to secure a peace deal. The conflict, now in its fourth year, has drawn renewed attention from US and European leaders.
US President Donald Trump announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and accept certain Western-backed security guarantees for Kyiv.
According to three sources familiar with a call held on Monday between Trump and Putin, the Russian leader proposed hosting the summit with Zelensky in Moscow — a suggestion that the Ukrainian president rejected.
European capitals responded with caution to Trump’s announcement, with officials noting that details of any potential agreement remain unclear