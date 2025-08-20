Adam Zampa Reprimanded For Code Of Conduct Breach In First ODI Against South Africa

Adam Zampa has been officially reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC)
Australia’s leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been officially reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the first ODI against South Africa at Cazalys Stadium.
The ICC confirmed on Wednesday that Zampa was guilty of violating Article 2.3 of the Code, which relates to the “use of an audible obscenity during an international match.”
“One demerit point has been added to Zampa’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points,” said the ICC in a statement.
The incident occurred in the 37th over of South Africa’s innings when Zampa, frustrated by a misfield and overthrow off his own bowling, was heard using inappropriate language. The obscenity was picked up on the stump microphone and broadcast live.
According to the ICC, “There was no need for an official hearing, as Zampa admitted to his offence and accepted the official sanction as proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.”
South Africa clinched a 98-run victory in the first ODI, with left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj producing a stunning spell of 5/33. Zampa’s contribution included 11 runs with the bat and 1/58 with the ball.
While Australia had earlier secured the T20I series 2-1, the Proteas bounced back strongly in the ODIs, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
The second ODI will be played at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on August 22, followed by the series finale at the same venue on August 24.