AUS Vs OMA, T20 World Cup 2026: Adam Zampa Shuts Down Claims Australia Undervalue Shortest Format

Adam Zampa dismissed suggestions that Australia undervalue T20 cricket after their early World Cup exit, which came following back-to-back losses to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe despite a nine-wicket win over Oman

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
AUS Vs OMA, T20 World Cup 2026: Adam Zampa Shuts Down Claims Australia Undervalue Shortest Format
Australia's Adam Zampa in action.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Adam Zampa rejected claims that Australia do not value T20 cricket after their early World Cup exit

  • Australia were eliminated after back-to-back losses to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, despite finishing the group stage with a nine-wicket win over Oman

  • Zampa took his 44th World Cup wicket, the second-most in tournament history, but remained downbeat about the team’s exit

Adam Zampa rejected the idea that Australia do not value T20 cricket as highly as the other formats after their early World Cup exit.

Australia's exit from the competition was confirmed on Tuesday after their game against Ireland was washed out, with Zimbabwe progressing to the Super 8s.

Back-to-back defeats to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe had ultimately sealed Australia's fate, though they finished the group stage on a high with a thumping nine-wicket victory over Oman.

Having dismissed Oman for 104, Australia raced to their target in just 9.4 overs.

However, since their exit was confirmed, it has been suggested that Australia have not embraced the shortest format like they have Tests or ODIs, but Zampa was quick to shut down those claims.

"It is totally false," said Zampa, a white-ball specialist.

"The time the coaches and staff put into our T20 cricket is probably as much as Test cricket, potentially even more time, because T20 cricket and one-day cricket, everyone is a lot tighter in the world. The work is definitely there.

Related Content
Related Content

"The Australian public struggle with the fact they don't get to see much white-ball cricket played. We play three to six games in the summer and do a lot of our work away from Australian time.

"They don't get to see the way we play and prepare for these World Cups.

"It is disappointing it has ended like this, but the work and time is as much as the other formats."

Zampa took figures of 4-21 in the victory over Oman, claiming the record of the most four-wicket hauls in the T20 World Cup (four).

It was his 44th wicket at the tournament, the second most in the competition's history, but he was downbeat following the defeat despite his impressive performance.

"It's feeling pretty hollow, to be honest," Zampa said.

"You'd prefer to have the wickets than not, but it's probably the worst-feeling four-for I've ever got.

"To be sitting here right now, knowing that I'm flying home tomorrow – I didn't envision this, that's for sure. So, it's a flat feeling."

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Kim Garth Sends Dangerous Shafali Varma Back

  2. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: H2H Record, Key Stats, Likely Playing XIs For Today’s Match

  3. Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast Today, What Happens If Match Is Abandoned

  4. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Preview: Kiwi Batters Aim To Tame PAK Spinners In Super 8 Opener

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Babar-Shaheen, Santner Available For PAK Vs NZ; Abhishek Trains With Gambhir

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. No Rupture In Alliance, Yet TN Congress Keeps Power-Sharing Demand Alive

  2. Youth Congress Stages Shirtless Protest At AI Summit; BJP Leaders React

  3. Rival AI Chiefs Share Awkward Spotlight Moment at India Summit

  4. AI Impact Summit 2026: Altman Calls For Global AI Regulator

  5. Big Boost To ‘PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana’ In Nellore

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Trump’s Iran Gamble: Is Washington Ready to Strike And What Lies Ahead?

  2. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  3. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

  4. How Language Prepares The Ground For Exploitation

  5. Trump Threatens Iran Over Nuclear Deal As US Deploys Second Carrier to Middle East

Latest Stories

  1. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  2. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. 'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

  5. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  6. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  7. O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

  8. India Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: ESP Strike Again To Take 2–0 Lead Vs Hardik’s IND