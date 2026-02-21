AUS Vs OMA, T20 World Cup 2026: Adam Zampa Shuts Down Claims Australia Undervalue Shortest Format

Adam Zampa rejected claims that Australia do not value T20 cricket after their early World Cup exit
Australia were eliminated after back-to-back losses to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, despite finishing the group stage with a nine-wicket win over Oman
Zampa took his 44th World Cup wicket, the second-most in tournament history, but remained downbeat about the team’s exit
Adam Zampa rejected the idea that Australia do not value T20 cricket as highly as the other formats after their early World Cup exit.
Australia's exit from the competition was confirmed on Tuesday after their game against Ireland was washed out, with Zimbabwe progressing to the Super 8s.
Back-to-back defeats to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe had ultimately sealed Australia's fate, though they finished the group stage on a high with a thumping nine-wicket victory over Oman.
Having dismissed Oman for 104, Australia raced to their target in just 9.4 overs.
However, since their exit was confirmed, it has been suggested that Australia have not embraced the shortest format like they have Tests or ODIs, but Zampa was quick to shut down those claims.
"It is totally false," said Zampa, a white-ball specialist.
"The time the coaches and staff put into our T20 cricket is probably as much as Test cricket, potentially even more time, because T20 cricket and one-day cricket, everyone is a lot tighter in the world. The work is definitely there.
"The Australian public struggle with the fact they don't get to see much white-ball cricket played. We play three to six games in the summer and do a lot of our work away from Australian time.
"They don't get to see the way we play and prepare for these World Cups.
"It is disappointing it has ended like this, but the work and time is as much as the other formats."
Zampa took figures of 4-21 in the victory over Oman, claiming the record of the most four-wicket hauls in the T20 World Cup (four).
It was his 44th wicket at the tournament, the second most in the competition's history, but he was downbeat following the defeat despite his impressive performance.
"It's feeling pretty hollow, to be honest," Zampa said.
"You'd prefer to have the wickets than not, but it's probably the worst-feeling four-for I've ever got.
"To be sitting here right now, knowing that I'm flying home tomorrow – I didn't envision this, that's for sure. So, it's a flat feeling."