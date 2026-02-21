Australia Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday In AUS Vs OMA Match?

Australia wrapped up their T20 World Cup campaign with a nine-wicket victory over Oman in a dead-rubber group match on Friday

P
PTI
Updated on:
Australia Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday In AUS Vs OMA Match?
Australia's captain Travis Head, right, celebrates with teammates after Australia won the T20 World Cup cricket match against Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Summary
  • Australia signed off their T20 World Cup campaign with a nine-wicket win over Oman

  • Adam Zampa claimed four wickets as Oman were bowled out for 104

  • Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head sealed a joint-fastest chase in 9.4 overs

Wounded Australia concluded what has been a wretched campaign with a nine-wicket thrashing of Oman in their inconsequential final group league fixture of the T20 World Cup on Friday.

Entering the game with only pride at stake after their shocking group-stage exit following losses to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, seasoned leg-spinner Adam Zampa led the way with four wickets as Australia's bowlers fired in unison to bundle out Oman for 104 in 16.2 overs.

Skipper Mitchell Marsh then blazed away to an unbeaten 64 off 33 balls and Travis Head smashed 32 off 19 deliveries, as the team from Down Under completed the chase in only 9.4 overs. This is the joint fastest chase in the tournament's history for a total in excess of 100.

Marsh struck four sixes and seven fours in all, while Head found the fence six times during their rollicking 93-run partnership.

Australia Vs Oman Highlights

The dominant performance, however, would certainly not mask what has been a disappointing campaign, which has already led to calls for a full-scale review.

Once the bowlers did their job admirably, Marsh and Head seemed to be in a hurry, dealing in fours and sixes that left the Oman bowlers scurrying for cover.

Earlier, Zampa ended with excellent figures of 4/21, while Xavier Bartlett and Glenn Maxwell took two wickets apiece, as Oman collapsed without a fight in 16.2 overs.

Wasim Ali top-scored for Oman with 32 off 33 balls.

Already out of the Super 8s contention, Australia opted to field and tasted success on the first ball of the match, when Xavier Bartlett's sharp incoming delivery went through the gap to shatter Aamir Kaleem's stumps.

After Bartlett's four dot balls, Karan Sonavale came down the track and smashed a fuller delivery through mid-off to open Oman's account with a boundary.

In what would prove to be an eventful first over, Glenn Maxwell dropped a sitter at second slip after Bartlett induced an edge from Karan with a late outswinger.

Oman Skipper Jatinder Singh skipped down the track to drive Marcus Stoinis through covers for a four and, in the next over, he made room for himself to cut Bartlett for a boundary.

Karan Sonavale welcomed Nathan Ellis into the attack with a boundary off a slower ball, managing to clear the mid-on fielder by some distance.

However, Ellis struck in the very next ball, the batter chopping a quick delivery on to the stumps after attempting to play the cut shot.

Jatinder got a boundary off Bartlett with a fine shot through cover-point, but the bowler had the last laugh with an excellent delivery that crashed into the stumps and there was no footwork from the captain, the wicket leaving Oman in a spot of bother at 39 for three in five overs.

Hammad Mirza showed his class as he smoked a Cameron Green ball over point for a six to help Oman to 47 for three at the end of powerplay.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh continued with Bartlett, and Mirza and Wasim Ali got a four each, following which experienced leg-spinner Adam Zampa was introduced and he succeeded in his first over.

Even as Mirza looked to go the back foot, Zampa bowled one that skidded off the pitch to hit the stumps.

Maxwell then made amends for his drop catch with two wickets.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

