Australia Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Toss Update: AUS Bowl First; Check Playing XIs

Australia vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Get the toss update, playing XIs, and live streaming information from the Group B Match 9 between AUS and OMA at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Kandy

Rohan Mukherjee
Australia Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Toss Update
Australia's Glenn Maxwell, left, and Matthew Renshaw greets each other during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Australia and Oman play their final Group stage match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 tonight at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Both the teams have already been eliminated from the competition and they will be looking to pick up a consolation win and conclude the tournament on a high.

Australia's campaign in the World Cup was marred by a number of injuries and major absences. Regular captain Pat Cummins was ruled out of the tournament due to a delay in his recovery from a back injury he sustained last year.

Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc were also left out of the squad. As a result, Australia failed to hit the level of consistency that they are known for.

After winning their opening match against Ireland, the Aussies went on to suffer back-to-back defeats against Zimbabwe and co-hosts Sri Lanka.

As for Oman, the Jatinder Singh-led side clearly lacked experience and are yet to win a game. All of their 3 defeats were one sided, but tonight they will be looking to forget all that and try to finish the T20 World Cup on a positive note.

Australia Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Australia Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

Oman XI: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (C), Karan Sonavale, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Vinayak Shukla (WK), Jiten Ramanandi, Jay Odedra, Shakeel Ahmed, Shafiq Jan

Australia XI: Mitchell Marsh (C), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim David, Josh Inglis (WK), Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

Australia Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

The match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website.

