The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

This September 1, 2025, issue of Outlook Magazine arrives at a critical moment in India’s economic story. With President Donald Trump announcing that tariffs on Indian exports to the United States will rise to 50 per cent, the ripple effects are already visible across industries and regions. The impact will be geopolitical, but as the stories in our cover, ‘The Tariff Weapon’, will show, the scale of disruption in trade also needs to account for the human stories behind it.