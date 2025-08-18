US Trade Advisor Navarro Says India Should Start Acting As ‘Strategic Partner’ To US, Stop Buying Russian Oil

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro said that India’s purchase of Russian crude oil was funding Moscow’s war in Ukraine
Navarro stated that it was risky to transfer cutting-edge U.S. military capabilities to India as it “is cosying up to both Russia and China”
US trade negotiators were scheduled to visit India from August 25-29, but it has now been cancelled
White House trade advisor Peter Navarro said that India’s purchase of Russian crude oil was funding Moscow’s war in Ukraine and it has to stop. Navarro made the comments in a column in The Financial Times stating that it was risky to transfer cutting-edge U.S. military capabilities to India as it “is cosying up to both Russia and China”.
"If India wants to be treated as a strategic partner of the U.S., it needs to start acting like one," he said. "India acts as a global clearinghouse for Russian oil, converting embargoed crude into high-value exports while giving Moscow the dollars it needs," he added.
US trade negotiators were scheduled to visit India from August 25-29, but it has now been cancelled, Reuters reported. With no meeting place, there is no expected relief before Donald Trump’s additional tariffs on Indian goods come into effect on August 27.
Earlier this month, Trump had imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian goods, citing India’s purchase of Russian oil. This brought the total tariff rate to 50 percent.
India has deemed the decision to be unjustified. The Foreign Ministry has said that New Delhi is being singled out for buying Russian oil while the United States and European Union continue to purchase goods from Russia.
India and China are also attempting to resolve some of their differences amid Trump’s unpredictable approach. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the end of the month while Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit India from Monday for talks on the disputed border between the two countries.