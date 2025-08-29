Rajya Sabha MP and fiery voice of the Opposition, Manoj Kumar Jha, warns in 'How Free and Fair?' that without moral courage, democracy will fade. And that the Election Commission will soon risk being remembered not as custodian of democracy but collaborator of authoritarian forces. Bihar’s SIR revision, which looks like it will exclude 65 lakh voters, is a bitter instance of all that is at stake for an institution, and a democracy.