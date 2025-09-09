Outlook's Latest Issue: Where Does India Stand In The World Order?

But that's not all. In 'Has the Maharaja Stopped Dancing?' S V Srinivas, who teaches at Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, takes a cultural turn, unpacking the phenomenon of Rajinikanth’s stardom. In his latest movie, Coolie, Rajinikanth smokes a beedi for the first time in years on film. But what is this genre-defying appeal behind his persona? Or is his ability to let the relationship between audience and star power evolve?