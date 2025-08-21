Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth Starrer Crosses Lifetime Domestic Earnings Of Vettaiyan

Coolie First Week Collection: On Wednesday, Rajinikanth starrer earned Rs 6.50 crore across all languages.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Coolie box office collection
Coolie box office collection Day 7 Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Coolie saw a sharp decline on its first Wednesday

  • The action drama has earned Rs 222.5 crore in seven days

  • Rajinikanth starrer released in theatres on August 14

Coolie headlined by Rajinikanth, witnessed a further decline in its collection on Day 7. However, it continues to dominate the box office. The action-drama crossed the Rs 220 crore mark at the Indian box office. Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial was released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada. The film clashed with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 on August 14. Coolie also stars Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir in important roles. The film was given an 'A' certificate from the censor board, for which the makers recently approached the Madras High Court.

Coolie box office collection Day 7

Coolie earned Rs 65 crore, Rs 54.75 crore, Rs 39.50 crore, and Rs 35.25 crore on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively. Post that, the film saw a significant drop in its earnings.

On Wednesday, which was Coolie's seventh day in theatres, the film earned an estimated Rs 6.50 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The nett domestic collection of the film stands at Rs 222.5 crore in seven days.

On Thursday, the film witnessed an overall 20.97 % occupancy in Tamil markets, which is the primary market for Rajinikanth. Morning shows recorded the lowest occupancy of only 15.50%, and afternoon and evening shows had 19.35% and 23.91% footfall, respectively. Night shows saw the highest occupancy rate of 25.10%.

Rajinikanth in Coolie - IMDB
Coolie Review | Rajinikanth Delivers Yet Another Blockbuster As Cinema Exits The Hall

BY Lalita Iyer

Here's the day-wise collections of Coolie in first week

Day 1 - Rs 65 crore

Day 2 - Rs 54.75 crore

Day 3 - Rs 39.5 crore

Day 4 - Rs 35.25 crore

Day 5 - Rs 12 crore

Day 6 - Rs 9.50 crore

Day 7 - Rs 6.50 crore (early estimates)

First week total collection - Rs 222.5 crore

Coolie has surpassed the lifetime domestic haul of Rajinikanth's last release, Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film earned Rs 171.20 crore at the domestic box office. However, it is lagging behind Kanagaraj's previous film Leo, which raked in Rs 341.04 crore at the domestic box office.

Coolie makers move Madras High Court for receiving A certificate by CBFC - X/Sun Pictures
Makers Of Rajinikanth's Coolie Accepted ‘A’ Certificate After Refusing To Make More Cuts, CBFC Tells Madras High Court

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Talking about Coolie's worldwide collection, it has amassed over Rs 400 crore.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  2. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Ajinkya Rahane Backs Gill-Abhishek Opening Pair, Calls Samson’s Omission A ‘Good Problem’

  4. India Bars Bilateral Sporting Ties With Pakistan, But Multilateral Events To Continue: Sports Ministry

  5. Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Heather Knight Returns As England Announce 15-Member Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  2. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  3. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

  4. US Open 2025, Mixed Doubles Final: Sara Errani, Andrea Vavassori Hail 'Great Product' After Defending Grand Slam Title

  5. Stars Of The Open 2025 Guide: Live Streaming, Preview, Players - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  2. One Dead, 35 Injured After Bus Bound To Vaishno Devi Falls Off Road In J-K’s Samba

  3. Man Accused Of Attacking Delhi CM Sent To 5 Days’ Police Custody

  4. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: Legal, Political Storm Engulfs Telangana

  5. Diamonds Ain’t Forever Under Trump's Tariffs

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Israel Commences First Stage Of Assault On Gaza City

  2. Pakistan, China And Afghanistan Hold Trilateral Talks In Kabul To Boost Cooperation

  3. India, China To Begin Delimitation Exercise For Final Border Demarcation

  4. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

  5. Microsoft Protest: 18 Arrested At Redmond Headquarters Over Israel Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Rain Showers Continue Across Capital Region

  2. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  3. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  4. HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 for Class 10 and 12 to be Released Soon

  5. Differently Abled Woman Dies By Suicide In Ghaziabad After Alleged Gangrape; Police Launch Manhunt

  6. SC Questions Governor’s Power To Indefinitely Withhold Bills, Stresses On Balance In Democracy

  7. Bills To Remove PM, CMs After 30 days In Custody Spark Uproar In Lok Sabha

  8. Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth Starrer Crosses Lifetime Domestic Earnings Of Vettaiyan