Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth Starrer Crosses Lifetime Domestic Earnings Of Vettaiyan

Coolie saw a sharp decline on its first Wednesday
The action drama has earned Rs 222.5 crore in seven days
Rajinikanth starrer released in theatres on August 14
Coolie headlined by Rajinikanth, witnessed a further decline in its collection on Day 7. However, it continues to dominate the box office. The action-drama crossed the Rs 220 crore mark at the Indian box office. Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial was released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada. The film clashed with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 on August 14. Coolie also stars Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir in important roles. The film was given an 'A' certificate from the censor board, for which the makers recently approached the Madras High Court.
Coolie box office collection Day 7
Coolie earned Rs 65 crore, Rs 54.75 crore, Rs 39.50 crore, and Rs 35.25 crore on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively. Post that, the film saw a significant drop in its earnings.
On Wednesday, which was Coolie's seventh day in theatres, the film earned an estimated Rs 6.50 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The nett domestic collection of the film stands at Rs 222.5 crore in seven days.
On Thursday, the film witnessed an overall 20.97 % occupancy in Tamil markets, which is the primary market for Rajinikanth. Morning shows recorded the lowest occupancy of only 15.50%, and afternoon and evening shows had 19.35% and 23.91% footfall, respectively. Night shows saw the highest occupancy rate of 25.10%.
Here's the day-wise collections of Coolie in first week
Day 1 - Rs 65 crore
Day 2 - Rs 54.75 crore
Day 3 - Rs 39.5 crore
Day 4 - Rs 35.25 crore
Day 5 - Rs 12 crore
Day 6 - Rs 9.50 crore
Day 7 - Rs 6.50 crore (early estimates)
First week total collection - Rs 222.5 crore
Coolie has surpassed the lifetime domestic haul of Rajinikanth's last release, Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film earned Rs 171.20 crore at the domestic box office. However, it is lagging behind Kanagaraj's previous film Leo, which raked in Rs 341.04 crore at the domestic box office.
Talking about Coolie's worldwide collection, it has amassed over Rs 400 crore.