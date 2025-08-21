Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth Starrer Crosses Lifetime Domestic Earnings Of Vettaiyan

Coolie headlined by Rajinikanth, witnessed a further decline in its collection on Day 7. However, it continues to dominate the box office. The action-drama crossed the Rs 220 crore mark at the Indian box office. Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial was released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada. The film clashed with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 on August 14. Coolie also stars Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir in important roles. The film was given an 'A' certificate from the censor board, for which the makers recently approached the Madras High Court.