IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Should Indian Players Boycott Matches Against Pakistan? Sunil Gavaskar Weighs In

India are scheduled to play Pakistan on September 14 at the Asia Cup 2025
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar calls for understanding players' position
Players follow the BCCI and government orders regarding participation
Former India cricket captain Sunil Gavaskar has called on the cricket community and the public not to criticise Indian players for their participation in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, especially given the ongoing cross-border tensions with Pakistan.
"If the government has taken a call, I don't see how the players can be criticised or commented upon, because the players at the end of the day are contracted to the BCCI and they will be taking the instructions from the government of India. And so it entirely depends on that," Gavaskar told India Today.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) follows government directives, which specifically dictate participation in multilateral events like the Asia Cup 2025. And by default, the Indian cricket players' participation in such tournaments is determined by government policies, not personal choice.
India announced their squad on August 19, 2025, thus confirming their participation in the continental tournament. The Suryakumar Kumar-led side will start their campaign with a group match against the United Arab Emirates.
"The players are helpless in this. They've been selected to play in the Asia Cup, and if the government says you have to play, then they will go out and play. If the government says you don't, then the BCCI will act accordingly," Gavaskar explained.
Asia Cup 2025 Schedule And Neutral Venue Policy Explained
The Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28. Eight teams, including India and Pakistan, have been confirmed to participate. India will play their opening match against the UAE on September 10 in Dubai, while the marquee India vs Pakistan clash is set for September 14, also in Dubai.
The event is being conducted at neutral venues, in line with recent agreements between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), ensuring that matches between the two nations remain outside their respective countries for security and diplomatic reasons.
Cross-Border Tensions And Cricket Community Reactions
Cross-border tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours have intensified following recent incidents, including Operation Sindoor, which was India’s retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack. These developments have stirred strong public opinions in India, with calls to sever sporting ties with Pakistan.
Most recently, the scheduled India vs Pakistan cricket matches, including the semi-final of the World Championship Of Legends in England, were cancelled following public backlash.
Sunil Gavaskar’s defence of the players, underscoring their lack of agency and the obligation to follow BCCI and government instructions, has evoked varied responses within the cricket community. Pakistani cricket legend Wasim Akram also advocated for the tournament to proceed, emphasising the importance of sport beyond political disputes.