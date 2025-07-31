World Championship Of Legends 2025: Why Pakistan Vs India, 1st Semi-Final Match Is Not Happening?

The highly anticipated semi-final clash between India Champions and Pakistan Champions in the World Championship of Legends, scheduled for Thursday, July 31st, in Birmingham, has been called off. The match was awarded to Pakistan after the Indian team refused to play against their arch-rivals, a decision stemming from escalating political tensions between the two nations. Pakistan Champions will now progress directly to the final.
This marks the second instance in the tournament where India Champions, featuring cricketing legends like Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, and Yusuf Pathan, have declined to face Pakistan. They had previously refused to play their league stage encounter on July 20th, with particular objection to the presence of Shahid Afridi in the Pakistan side.
The prevailing anti-Pakistan sentiment in India is a significant factor behind this development. Sporting relations have severely deteriorated following a gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, in April this year, which was swiftly followed by India's targeted military operation, 'Operation Sindoor'.
Further underscoring the gravity of the situation, EaseMyTrip, a prominent tournament sponsor, announced its dissociation with any match involving Pakistan. Despite a five-year agreement with the World Championship of Legends, EaseMyTrip reiterated its long-standing principle: "Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand." The company stated its unwavering support for the India Champions but affirmed it would not promote or be associated with any match featuring Pakistan.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already faced considerable criticism for its agreement to host the upcoming Asia Cup, where India and Pakistan could potentially meet multiple times. The stance taken by the Indian players in the World Championship of Legends reflects a strong national sentiment against normalising sporting ties amidst cross-border tensions. Shikhar Dhawan had also publicly reaffirmed his refusal to play against Pakistan in May, a position he maintained for the semi-final.
While the India Champions had secured their spot in the semi-final by defeating the West Indies Champions on Tuesday, their withdrawal means Pakistan Champions, who finished atop their group, will now await the winner of the second semi-final between South Africa Champions and Australia Champions in the final. Organisers have confirmed a 50% refund for fans who had purchased tickets for the cancelled semi-final.