World Championship Of Legends 2025: Why Pakistan Vs India, 1st Semi-Final Match Is Not Happening?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already faced considerable criticism for its agreement to host the upcoming Asia Cup, where India and Pakistan could potentially meet multiple times. The stance taken by the Indian players in the World Championship of Legends reflects a strong national sentiment against normalising sporting ties amidst cross-border tensions. Shikhar Dhawan had also publicly reaffirmed his refusal to play against Pakistan in May, a position he maintained for the semi-final.