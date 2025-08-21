US Open 2025, Mixed Doubles Final: Sara Errani, Andrea Vavassori Hail 'Great Product' After Defending Grand Slam Title

US Open 2025, Mixed Doubles Final Reactions: Italian pair Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori completed their "mission" by beating Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud to win the revamped event. Read what the champions have to say after their 6-3, 5-7, 10-6 win

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sara Errani Andrea Vavassori US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final
US Open 2025: Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori celebrate their third Grand Slam title as a mixed doubles pair
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori beat Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud to defend their US Open mixed doubles title

- "We have been on a mission," Vavassori said afterwards. "We showed today that doubles is a great product"

- Errani dedicated the title to those doubles specialists who were not given entries into the 16-team revamped event

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori said they had "been on a mission" after retaining their US Open mixed doubles title under a contentious, revamped format, beating Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud in Wednesday's final.

Errani and Vavassori – who won mixed doubles crowns at the 2024 US Open and at Roland-Garros earlier this year – were the only doubles specialists to play the reimagined event.

Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Emma Raducanu were among the big names to compete in the shortened tournament, which had a $1m prize fund.

Jannik Sinner retired from the Cincinnati Open final - null
US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

BY Stats Perform

But they were all eliminated during the first session of play on Tuesday, with Wednesday's semi-finals starting with Swiatek and Ruud against Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper.

Swiatek and Ruud recovered from a set down to win 3-5 5-3 (10-8), with a first-to-10 tie-break used to decide matches that went to one set all.

Errani and Vavassori then saw off American duo Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison in straight sets to join them in the final, which proved to be a hard-fought affair.

With full-length sets introduced, Errani and Vavassori took the opener, but a backhand winner from Swiatek levelled things up and forced another tie-break.

In front of a capacity crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Errani and Vavassori raced into a 4-0 lead, and after a Swiatek double-fault kept them ahead, Vavassori's thumping forehand sealed victory. 

"We have been on a mission," Vavassori said afterwards. "We have done something amazing in these two years. We showed today that doubles is a great product."

Errani, meanwhile, dedicated the title to those doubles specialists that were not given wildcard entries into the 16-team event.

"Playing with all these people is something incredible for us," said Errani. "This one is for all the doubles players who couldn't play this tournament."

File photo of Nick Kyrgios - File
Hollywood Meets Tennis At US Open 2025: Matthew McConaughey And Nick Kyrgios Rally In New York - Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Data Debrief: Swiatek and Ruud put up a fight

Swiatek and Ruud appeared to be totally outclassed when they went 3-0 down in the first set of the final, but they recovered to make things interesting against the doubles specialists.

They took all three of their break-point opportunities in the match, also winning a greater proportion of first-serve points (72%) than their opponents (67%) and striking more winners (27 to 25).

However, 25 unforced errors proved costly as Errani and Vavassori became the first mixed doubles pair to win multiple majors in a season since 2021, when Desirae Krawczyk and Joe Salisbury also won the French Open and US Open events.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  2. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Ajinkya Rahane Backs Gill-Abhishek Opening Pair, Calls Samson’s Omission A ‘Good Problem’

  4. India Bars Bilateral Sporting Ties With Pakistan, But Multilateral Events To Continue: Sports Ministry

  5. Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Heather Knight Returns As England Announce 15-Member Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  2. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  3. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  4. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

  5. US Open 2025, Mixed Doubles Final: Sara Errani, Andrea Vavassori Hail 'Great Product' After Defending Grand Slam Title

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  2. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: Legal, Political Storm Engulfs Telangana

  3. One Dead, 35 Injured After Bus Bound To Vaishno Devi Falls Off Road In J-K’s Samba

  4. Man Accused Of Attacking Delhi CM Sent To 5 Days’ Police Custody

  5. Diamonds Ain’t Forever Under Trump's Tariffs

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Israel Commences First Stage Of Assault On Gaza City

  2. Pakistan, China And Afghanistan Hold Trilateral Talks In Kabul To Boost Cooperation

  3. India, China To Begin Delimitation Exercise For Final Border Demarcation

  4. Jaishankar Says India, Russia Should Tap Into ‘Full Potential Of Trade And Investment Ties’

  5. Microsoft Protest: 18 Arrested At Redmond Headquarters Over Israel Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Rain Showers Continue Across Capital Region

  2. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  3. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  4. HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 for Class 10 and 12 to be Released Soon

  5. Differently Abled Woman Dies By Suicide In Ghaziabad After Alleged Gangrape; Police Launch Manhunt

  6. SC Questions Governor’s Power To Indefinitely Withhold Bills, Stresses On Balance In Democracy

  7. Bills To Remove PM, CMs After 30 days In Custody Spark Uproar In Lok Sabha

  8. Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth Starrer Crosses Lifetime Domestic Earnings Of Vettaiyan