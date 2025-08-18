2025 US Open Mixed Doubles on 19–20 August at Louis Armstrong Stadium, held as a stand-alone event with a new format
16 pairs compete, with defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori returning
Winners take $1 million (£736,880); runners-up $400,000 (£294,729), with payouts for other rounds
The 2025 US Open mixed doubles draw has been released, with the revamped competition set for 19–20 August, ahead of the singles events. Marking the 145th edition of the US Open, the year’s final Grand Slam will once again take place on the outdoor hard courts at Louis Armstrong Stadium, featuring a refreshed format.
Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula head in as the top seeds, opening their campaign against wild cards Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz, a marquee clash right from the start.
The winners of that tie could find themselves up against Novak Djokovic and Olga Danilovic, provided the Serbian duo overcome the challenge of Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev in their opener.
Adding to the star power, Venus Williams returns at 45, partnering compatriot Reilly Opelka in a showdown with Karolina Muchova and Andrey Rublev.
The competition will feature 16 pairs and will be played under a new fast-paced format: sets to four games (excluding the final), no-ad scoring, and a 10-point match tie-break instead of a deciding set. All of it ensures shorter, sharper contests with plenty of unpredictability in store.
US Open Mixed Doubles Format
With $1 million (£750,000) in prize money at stake, the new US Open mixed doubles championship debuts on 19–20 August with 16 pairs competing for the title. Seven pairs earned direct entry based on combined singles rankings, while the remaining nine received wildcards.
Matches will be played under a fast-paced format: sets are shortened to four games (except in the final), with no-ad scoring, meaning the winner of the next point at deuce takes the game.
If both teams win four games in a set, a 10-point match tie-break will decide the winner. The final will follow the traditional best-of-three six-game sets, with a 10-point tie-break if the match is level after two sets. All matches will be held at Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong stadiums, making for a compact, high-intensity two-day competition.
US Open Mixed Doubles 2025: Direct Entrants And Wildcards
Direct entrants:
Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper
Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud
Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz
Amanda Anisimova and Holger Rune
Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev
Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev
Caty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti
Wildcards:
Katerina Siniakova and Jannik Sinner
Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz
Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe
Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic
Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton
Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori
Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka
Karolina Muchova and Andrey Rublev
Naomi Osaka and Gael Monfils
US Open Mixed Doubles First-Round Draw
Jack Draper / Jessica Pegula vs Carlos Alcaraz / Emma Raducanu
Olga Danilovic / Novak Djokovic vs Mirra Andreeva / Daniil Medvedev
Casper Ruud / Iga Swiatek vs Madison Keys / Frances Tiafoe
Gael Monfils / Naomi Osaka vs Caty McNally / Lorenzo Musetti
Katerina Siniakova / Jannik Sinner vs Belinda Bencic / Alexander Zverev
Ben Shelton / Taylor Townsend vs Amanda Anisimova / Holger Rune
Reilly Opelka / Venus Williams vs Karolina Muchova / Andrey Rublev
Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori are the defending US Open mixed doubles champions and the only established team in the draw. The first and second rounds will take place on Tuesday local time, with the semifinals and final scheduled for Wednesday night.
US Open Mixed Doubles 2025: Prize Money
Winners: $1,000,000 (£736,880)
Runners-up: $400,000 (£294,729)
Semi-finalists: $200,000 (£147,364)
Quarter-finalists: $100,000 (£73,682)
Round of 16: $20,000 (£14,736)
The winners of the 2025 US Open mixed doubles championship will take home $1 million (£736,880), highlighting the high stakes of the two-day event.