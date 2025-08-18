US Open Mixed Doubles 2025 Draw Revealed: Alcaraz-Raducanu To Face Top Seeds Draper-Pegula

The 2025 US Open mixed doubles kicks off 19–20 August with 16 pairs, including defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, featuring short sets, no-ad scoring, and 10-point tie-breaks

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu.
  • 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles on 19–20 August at Louis Armstrong Stadium, held as a stand-alone event with a new format

  • 16 pairs compete, with defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori returning

  • Winners take $1 million (£736,880); runners-up $400,000 (£294,729), with payouts for other rounds

The 2025 US Open mixed doubles draw has been released, with the revamped competition set for 19–20 August, ahead of the singles events. Marking the 145th edition of the US Open, the year’s final Grand Slam will once again take place on the outdoor hard courts at Louis Armstrong Stadium, featuring a refreshed format.

Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula head in as the top seeds, opening their campaign against wild cards Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz, a marquee clash right from the start.

The winners of that tie could find themselves up against Novak Djokovic and Olga Danilovic, provided the Serbian duo overcome the challenge of Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev in their opener.

Adding to the star power, Venus Williams returns at 45, partnering compatriot Reilly Opelka in a showdown with Karolina Muchova and Andrey Rublev.

The competition will feature 16 pairs and will be played under a new fast-paced format: sets to four games (excluding the final), no-ad scoring, and a 10-point match tie-break instead of a deciding set. All of it ensures shorter, sharper contests with plenty of unpredictability in store.

US Open Mixed Doubles Format

With $1 million (£750,000) in prize money at stake, the new US Open mixed doubles championship debuts on 19–20 August with 16 pairs competing for the title. Seven pairs earned direct entry based on combined singles rankings, while the remaining nine received wildcards.

Matches will be played under a fast-paced format: sets are shortened to four games (except in the final), with no-ad scoring, meaning the winner of the next point at deuce takes the game.

If both teams win four games in a set, a 10-point match tie-break will decide the winner. The final will follow the traditional best-of-three six-game sets, with a 10-point tie-break if the match is level after two sets. All matches will be held at Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong stadiums, making for a compact, high-intensity two-day competition.

US Open Mixed Doubles 2025: Direct Entrants And Wildcards

Direct entrants:

Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper

Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud

Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz

Amanda Anisimova and Holger Rune

Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev

Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev

Caty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti

Wildcards:

Katerina Siniakova and Jannik Sinner

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz

Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe

Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic

Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori

Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka

Karolina Muchova and Andrey Rublev

Naomi Osaka and Gael Monfils

US Open Mixed Doubles First-Round Draw

Jack Draper / Jessica Pegula vs Carlos Alcaraz / Emma Raducanu

Olga Danilovic / Novak Djokovic vs Mirra Andreeva / Daniil Medvedev

Casper Ruud / Iga Swiatek vs Madison Keys / Frances Tiafoe

Gael Monfils / Naomi Osaka vs Caty McNally / Lorenzo Musetti

Katerina Siniakova / Jannik Sinner vs Belinda Bencic / Alexander Zverev

Ben Shelton / Taylor Townsend vs Amanda Anisimova / Holger Rune

Reilly Opelka / Venus Williams vs Karolina Muchova / Andrey Rublev

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori are the defending US Open mixed doubles champions and the only established team in the draw. The first and second rounds will take place on Tuesday local time, with the semifinals and final scheduled for Wednesday night.

US Open Mixed Doubles 2025: Prize Money

  • Winners: $1,000,000 (£736,880)

  • Runners-up: $400,000 (£294,729)

  • Semi-finalists: $200,000 (£147,364)

  • Quarter-finalists: $100,000 (£73,682)

  • Round of 16: $20,000 (£14,736)

The winners of the 2025 US Open mixed doubles championship will take home $1 million (£736,880), highlighting the high stakes of the two-day event.

