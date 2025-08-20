The Fractured Bromance Of Trump And Modi

Now, with Washington demanding that New Delhi curb discounted Russian oil purchases and toe its line on foreign policy, the question looms: will India bend, or will it lean back on Russia, a tested traditional friend, and mend ties with Asian rival China? Can India-US ties survive this Trumpian assault, more so as Trump is reaching out to arch foe Pakistan? Is India unfortunately caught in the crossfire between the US and Russia, or is it something more? India had dubbed the tariffs “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable”, as both the European Union (EU) and the US itself continue to buy certain items from Russia. And what of China, the largest importer of Russian oil? The US has not targeted Beijing for this!