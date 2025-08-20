For women workers, however, the crisis is not about market share or balance sheets. It is about survival. In the sheds, their exploitation has always been hidden: pregnancy tests before hiring, dismissals when a worker begins to show signs of pregnancy, denial of lighter duties, cramped dormitories with curfews for migrant women, and worse. Paid on a piece-rate system, they endure long hours without overtime. They lose everything when orders disappear, including wages, savings and social security. “The sheds shutting down means empty kitchens,” says Chennai-based researcher Sreedhar Raghavan. “A tariff hike in America translates into mothers going hungry here. What we see today is a betrayal of people’s food rights—fish are no longer valued as nutrition for our communities but reduced to mere export commodities. And the aquaculture boom in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu has devastated fragile ecosystems, leaving behind poisoned soils and collapsing livelihoods in the name of profit.”