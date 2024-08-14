Untouchability Continues To Plague India's Dalits

All barbers collectively shut down the shutters of their shops for seven days, after a Dalit teacher reported the prohibition to the Tehsil authorities prompting a visit from government officials to the village. “They will never do anything that can catch the attention of the authorities. They hide their acts and feign complete denial if the district officers, police or even outsiders ever investigate this matter. The tyranny is reserved only for Dalit villagers like us who they know by name and our identity,” says Ganesh Chinwar, a dynamic political activist at the forefront of the fight against caste discrimination.